Williams, Hyland motor VCU to A-10 road win at Dayton, 76-67

Published Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, 9:23 am

Junior forward Vince Williams and sophomore guard Bones Hyland poured in 19 points apiece to lead VCU past Dayton to a 76-67 A-10 road victory on Tuesday.

Williams hit 7-of-14 from the field, including 5-of-8 from three-point range on the way to a career-high scoring night. The Toledo native provided 13 points in the first half alone to help stake the Rams to a 41-39 lead.

Hyland supplied 14 of his 19 in the second half as VCU (14-4, 7-2 A-10) held off the Flyers (11-6, 7-5 A-10).

He was 3-of-5 from three-point range and played all 40 minutes in the contest.

Senior forward Levi Stockard III and freshman guard Ace Baldwin added 10 points each to the VCU cause. Baldwin added three assists and a pair of steals.

Ibi Watson led Dayton with 20 points.

The Rams have now won four straight games overall, and are 5-1 on the road in the A-10 play.

The stage is set for a first-place clash with St. Bonaventure on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center. That contest will air on ESPN2.

