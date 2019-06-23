William & Mary football adds three grad transfers to 2019 roster

William & Mary football is adding three graduate transfers to its 2019 roster: quarterback Kilton Anderson (Coastal Carolina), wide receiver Sean Daniel (Virginia Tech) and offensive lineman Andrew Trainer (Illinois).

“We are excited to announce the new additions to our program,” W&M coach Mike London said. “We have added three players who we feel will bring valuable experience and quality depth to our roster. We will continue to build our roster with competitive student-athletes who fit the standards of our program.”

Anderson played in 15 games and earned nine starts at Coastal Carolina during the past two seasons. Last fall, he completed 76 of 131 passes for 1,010 yards with a team-high eight touchdowns. He also ranked third on the team in rushing with 251 yards on 56 carries en route to leading the Chanticleers in total offense (1,261).

A two-time BAM Offensive Player of the Week in 2018, Anderson threw for a season-high 262 yards in the season finale against South Alabama, while he threw three touchdown passes in the road win at Campbell. Also highlighting a number of impressive performances last season was his effort in the win against UAB in which he accounted for three touchdowns (two passing/one rushing) and piled up 72 yards on the ground.

Anderson began his collegiate career at Fresno State (2014-15) and spent one season at New Mexico Military Institute (2016). As a redshirt freshman at Fresno State, he appeared in eight games and earned five starts en route to completing 78 of 157 passes for 817 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 211 yards with five touchdowns, which tied for the team high and marked the most by a Bulldog quarterback since David Carr.

Anderson earned his undergraduate degree from CCU in interdisciplinary studies. He was a member of the Dean’s List multiple times and garnered Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List recognition for posting a GPA of 3.5 or better.

A reserve wide receiver at Virginia Tech, Daniel saw action in 12 games during the past three seasons.

Prior to playing at VT, Daniel earned all-state honors at Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake, Va.) after totaling more than 900 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior. He also garnered first-team all-region and all-district honors.

Daniel earned his undergraduate degree in consumer studies at VT.

A two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Trainer transitioned from tight end to offensive tackle and was a reserve at Illinois.

Prior to joining the Illini, Trainer was a standout at St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School (Alexandria, Va.) where he was ranked as the No. 27 tight end recruit in the nation by ESPN.com.

Trainer earned his undergraduate degree in business from Illinois.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google