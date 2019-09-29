William & Mary comeback bid comes up short in loss at Albany
William & Mary football nearly rallied back from a 15-point deficit in the closing minutes but fell at UAlbany, 39-31, in its CAA opener on Saturday night.
After a 6-yard touchdown run by UAlbany’s (3-2, 1-0) Kari Mofor with 1:44 remaining gave the Great Danes a 39-24 lead, the Tribe (2-3, 0-1) answered with an 83-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Kilton Anderson to wideout Kane Everson on the first play of the ensuing drive.
After linebacker Alex Purviance recovered Kris Hooper’s onside kick moments later, W&M marched to the Great Danes’ 24-yard line before Anderson was intercepted in the end zone by safety Josh Wynn as the clock expired.
The Tribe led 24-15 following a 56-yard touchdown run by quarterback Hollis Mathis with 6:51 left in the third quarter, but UAlbany countered with 24 unanswered points before W&M’s comeback bid.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.