William & Mary comeback bid comes up short in loss at Albany

Published Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019, 10:41 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

William & MaryWilliam & Mary football nearly rallied back from a 15-point deficit in the closing minutes but fell at UAlbany, 39-31, in its CAA opener on Saturday night.

After a 6-yard touchdown run by UAlbany’s (3-2, 1-0) Kari Mofor with 1:44 remaining gave the Great Danes a 39-24 lead, the Tribe (2-3, 0-1) answered with an 83-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Kilton Anderson to wideout Kane Everson on the first play of the ensuing drive.

After linebacker Alex Purviance recovered Kris Hooper’s onside kick moments later, W&M marched to the Great Danes’ 24-yard line before Anderson was intercepted in the end zone by safety Josh Wynn as the clock expired.

The Tribe led 24-15 following a 56-yard touchdown run by quarterback Hollis Mathis with 6:51 left in the third quarter, but UAlbany countered with 24 unanswered points before W&M’s comeback bid.



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 


augusta free press
augusta free press






augusta free press
augusta free press news