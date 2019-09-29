William & Mary comeback bid comes up short in loss at Albany

William & Mary football nearly rallied back from a 15-point deficit in the closing minutes but fell at UAlbany, 39-31, in its CAA opener on Saturday night.

After a 6-yard touchdown run by UAlbany’s (3-2, 1-0) Kari Mofor with 1:44 remaining gave the Great Danes a 39-24 lead, the Tribe (2-3, 0-1) answered with an 83-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Kilton Anderson to wideout Kane Everson on the first play of the ensuing drive.

After linebacker Alex Purviance recovered Kris Hooper’s onside kick moments later, W&M marched to the Great Danes’ 24-yard line before Anderson was intercepted in the end zone by safety Josh Wynn as the clock expired.

The Tribe led 24-15 following a 56-yard touchdown run by quarterback Hollis Mathis with 6:51 left in the third quarter, but UAlbany countered with 24 unanswered points before W&M’s comeback bid.