William & Mary blasts past Colgate, 38-10

William & Mary utilized big plays in all three phases of the game en route to concluding its non-conference home slate with a convincing 38-10 victory against Colgate at Zable Stadium on Saturday night.

W&M (2-1) blitzed out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter after scoring on each of its first three possessions to open the contest.

Although Colgate (0-3) narrowed the margin to 17-10 with a 21-yard field goal by Chirs Puzzi midway through the third quarter, Bronson Yoder returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.

The Tribe closed out the victory with a pair of interceptions, as well as two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter – coming from running backs Owen Wright and Donavyn Lester – to punctuate the 28-point victory.