William & Mary bests Charleston, improves to 5-0 in CAA

William & Mary defeated Charleston, 67-56, on Saturday, and is out to a 5-0 to start Colonial Athletic Association play for the third time in school history.

Senior Nathan Knight continued his double-double ways, junior Luke Loewe showed his defensive moxie and the Tribe (13-5, 5-0 CAA) used a first-half-ending 16-4 run to take control over previous CAA-unbeaten Charleston (11-7, 5-1 CAA) on Saturday afternoon at Kaplan Arena.

Knight produced his fourth-straight double-double and nation-leading 14th on the year with 21 points and 13 rebounds. He moved into fifth place on both the Tribe’s career scoring and rebounding lists.

Junior Luke Loewe scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, but his biggest impact came on the defensive end where he limited the league’s preseason player of the year Grant Riller to just 3-of-12 shooting and 10 points. Riller entered the game ranked among the top 10 in the country averaging a CAA-best 22.6 points per game.

In three of the Tribe’s last four wins, as the primary defender, Loewe has limited three of the CAA’s top-four scoring guards – Riller (22.6), Northeastern’s Jordan Roland (21.6) and Hofstra’s Desure Buie (19.1) – to just 9-of-40 shooting (22.5%).

