William and Mary COVID pause forces cancellations, including game at UVA

Published Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, 11:26 am

A single positive COVID-19 test has forced William and Mary to pause its basketball activities for two weeks, forcing the cancellation of several games, including the Tribe’s scheduled Dec. 12 game at defending national champ Virginia.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and community will always be the priority,” W&M Interim Director of Athletics Jeremy Martin said. “We will continue to work closely with university leadership and our medical personnel to ensure we are maintaining the safest possible environment for all involved.”

William and Mary had been scheduled to play at North Carolina State tonight.

The pause also affects a scheduled Thursday home game against Hampton, and road games at George Washington (Dec. 5) and Norfolk State (Dec. 29).

