Will COVID-19 ruin Christmas traditions?

Published Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 9:59 am

In March 2020, the whole world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For months, people were unsure how the virus was going to progress. No one could have predicted that the pandemic that would still be affecting our lives during the holiday season. Across the globe, many people are wondering how COVID-19 is going to affect their holiday traditions. In all honesty, the holidays are looking very different this year. People are unable to gather and there have been loved ones lost along the way. Thankfully, there are still ways that people in Central Virginia can celebrate Christmas amidst the chaos. In this article, we will talk through the ways that people can continue to find joy this holiday season.

Preparing for the holidays

Before you begin planning your holiday, take care of any daunting challenges that you need to face. If you have issues that are looming in the back of your mind, it is important to work through those things before the chaos of the holidays. Do you have a medical appointment that you need to make? Do you have a mortgage payment that is due? Do you need to change insurance plans? Many people are now recognizing the importance of insurance for both people and businesses. If you have questions about the right insurance for your family, consider talking to an insurance lawyer that can help you find a justified insurance plan.

After you organize your personal schedule, you can begin putting a plan of action into place. Reach out to family and friends to see when they are available during the month. If your community feels comfortable coming together in-person, try to find a date that works with everyone’s calendar.

If you need to, make a contingency plan. You can recommend that people self-isolate for five days before gathering together. If you need, you can require that your family and friends secure negative COVID-19 tests before coming to your home.

What to do during the holidays

There are a few ways that you can ensure the holidays are safe, no matter what your plans are. Although some of these suggestions are tedious, most of them are fairly straightforward. Some of the easiest suggestions to implement include:

Individually wrap food and beverages for all events

Invite a smaller number of people to group gatherings

Opt to host at outside venues

When you can, gather groups of people in open areas. If the weather is freezing, provide blankets and scarves that your guests can wrap up in. Although some people may be uncomfortable in the cold, it is a safer option than hosting a large gathering in an indoor space.

Holiday festivities in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia

Although the holidays look different, there are so many festive outings that are still taking place. Take a look at the activities below:

Watching the Waynesboro Parade and Christmas Decoration Tour

Going on a wintery hike through the snow at Shenandoah National Park

Volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro

Going Christmas shopping

By participating in the annual Christmas traditions that you love, you can remember the joy and laughter that the season brings. If you do not feel comfortable going in public, try one of the following festive activities:

Listen to a new Christmas album

Bake sugar cookies

Have a Christmas movie marathon

Go “virtual caroling” by singing Christmas carols over video calls with your friends

Although times look different, there are still many ways to spread holiday cheer!

Summary

Take the opportunity this year to create unique memories with your friends and family. Although things may look different than usual, there are still many ways that you can enjoy laughter and fellowship with those that you love.

Story by Bilal Sajjad. Sajjad is a full-time writer who loves to write about home improvement, buy and sell new homes and is good at writing about property as well.

