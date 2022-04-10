Wildlife Center of Virginia’s ‘Untamed: Life is Wild” returns to TV

Season 4 of “Untamed: Life is Wild,” an award-winning television series co-produced by the Wildlife Center of Virginia and VPM, is set to debut on Thursday, April 21, at 8:30 p.m. with eight new episodes weekly on Thursdays through June 9.

The series focuses on a variety of wildlife issues drawn directly from the stories of the thousands of wild animals in need of care that arrive at the Wildlife Center’s doorstep every year.

“During Season 4 of ‘Untamed,’ we’ll take a deep dive into some of the more controversial and complex conservation issues facing Virginia and the nation, as well as some of the most complex and sensitive aspects of the natural world,” said Wildlife Center president and co-founder Ed Clark. “The guests and information shared in each episode are intended to enable our viewers to fully understand each topic and be able to make well-informed personal choices about how to protect the Earth.”

The latest season will see the team focusing on the interconnectedness of wildlife, humans and our environment. Viewers will learn about the impact of certain wildlife patients that may not survive, but still contribute to education, research and culture. The show will also explore the role that predators play in maintaining a healthy ecosystem, as well as how invasive species are affecting certain areas.

Additional topics include citizen science, land management and pollinators.

The eight-episode season focuses on a wide variety of conservation and environmental issues and discusses how our actions impact wildlife and the landscape around us. Each episode features a segment called “What You Can Do,” which helps the audience learn how they can assist local ecosystems.

“It’s been amazing to be a part of ‘Untamed’ since it all started in 2019 and watch it grow into what it is today,” said Amanda Nicholson, senior vice president for outreach and education for the Wildlife Center of Virginia. “I love that we’ve been able to share so many stories and so many important wildlife and environmental issues with people around the world. The subject matter and the quality of the show keep getting better each season, and that’s true for Season 4 as well – I’m excited to see it all come together and share it with our supporters.”

How to watch: Tune in weekly and watch with us live on the Center’s Facebook page, or on VPM’s Science Matters Facebook page. Viewers can also watch from anywhere through VPM’s website or the PBS Video App.

Those who live in Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley can watch on public television stations VPM PBS and VPM Plus.

