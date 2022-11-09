Menu
wildlife center of virginia turns 40 video launching tonight to mark anniversary
Culture

Wildlife Center of Virginia turns 40; video launching tonight to mark anniversary

Crystal Graham
Published:
wildlife center of virginia
Graphic courtesy The Wildlife Center of Virginia

The Wildlife Center of Virginia officially opened 40 years ago today. The Center is launching a video tonight at 8 p.m. to celebrate the people and stories that have made the Wildlife Center what it is today.

According to a news release, the program begins with a 15-minute pre-roll featuring video blasts from the first 40 years, followed by a 16-minute video presentation with an introduction from the Center’s president Ed Clark.

The video will be available on the 40th Anniversary page on the Center’s website.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia has additional events planned to celebrate their anniversary.

A moderated discussion is planned with Wildlife Center president and co-founder Ed Clark in November. A date will be announced soon.

And starting Thanksgiving weekend, the Center will crank up the Wayback Machine to screen Wildlife Emergency, their first TV program, making two episodes per week available to view.

For more information on activities surrounding the anniversary, visit https://www.wildlifecenter.org/news_events/news/40th-anniversary

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

