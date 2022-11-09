Wildlife Center of Virginia turns 40; video launching tonight to mark anniversary

The Wildlife Center of Virginia officially opened 40 years ago today. The Center is launching a video tonight at 8 p.m. to celebrate the people and stories that have made the Wildlife Center what it is today.

According to a news release, the program begins with a 15-minute pre-roll featuring video blasts from the first 40 years, followed by a 16-minute video presentation with an introduction from the Center’s president Ed Clark.

The video will be available on the 40th Anniversary page on the Center’s website.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia has additional events planned to celebrate their anniversary.

A moderated discussion is planned with Wildlife Center president and co-founder Ed Clark in November. A date will be announced soon.

And starting Thanksgiving weekend, the Center will crank up the Wayback Machine to screen Wildlife Emergency, their first TV program, making two episodes per week available to view.

For more information on activities surrounding the anniversary, visit https://www.wildlifecenter.org/news_events/news/40th-anniversary