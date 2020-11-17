Wildlife Center of Virginia hosting 25th annual Call of the Wild conference

More than 300 people from literally across the world are registered for this weekend’s 25th annual Call of the Wild conference being hosted by the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.

Cosponsored by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the conference, running Friday through Sunday, will bring together wildlife rehabilitators, veterinary professionals, wildlife biologists, environmental educators, and wildlife enthusiasts for sessions on wildlife, the environment, and the continually evolving field of wildlife rehabilitation.

And, unlike the first 24 meetings, this year’s conference is all online.

The faculty for this year’s conference includes wildlife professionals and practitioners from across the United States … and from Belize.

Some 300 individuals are pre-registered for the conference – a record level — from 28 states, six Canadian provinces, and Bulgaria.

Program offerings include pre-recorded lectures, live Q&A sessions, and live webinars and panel discussions.

Among the scheduled classes are sessions on:

An introduction to wildlife rehabilitation

Aquatic freshwater turtle shell repair

Rehabilitation of fledging songbirds

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease

Coping with COVID

Bat echolocation

Wildlife rehabilitation in Belize

Dealing with the public without losing one’s cool

The Center’s online conference also provides a variety of the social activities of a conference, including an exhibitor’s hall; community boards; coffee klatches; an evening of wildlife trivia; and a morning kick-start of wild yoga.

Additional information about the 2020 Call of the Wild conference, and registration information, is available at:

https://www.wildlifecenter.org/call-wild-conference

