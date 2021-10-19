Wildlife Center of Virginia benefit auction showcases unique offerings

The Wildlife Center of Virginia is hosting its annual Benefit Auction now through Saturday links featured on the organization’s homepage at www.wildlifecenter.org.

This year’s auction includes a dazzling array of items from around the world, including works by talented artisans and crafters, gifts for kids and kids-at-heart, estate jewelry, and one-of-a-kind treasures. Bidding on all of those items will close on the evening of Saturday at 9 p.m.

“We are glad to have the chance every year to share our expertise and our mission with the public through the Auction,” said President and Co-Founder Ed Clark. “Year in and year out the staff and our auction donors do an amazing job of offering up a selection of items that give everyone the opportunity to participate and show their care and concern for wildlife.”

Of particular interest to fans of wildlife and supporters of the Center are the many fun, whimsical, wildlife-themed offerings. Visitors to the auction site are able to view items by categories that include some of their favorite creatures: owls, bears, eagles, and more. Viewers will find jewelry, artwork, ceramics, and textiles adorned with their favorite critters.

The Wildlife Center’s resident opossum ambassadors are not to be outdone. In addition to paintings of the fan-favorites Marigold and Violet, viewers will be able to bid on paintings by the pair. The two opossums contributed their paw prints to make “flower” paintings for the auction—a creative explosion featured in a video posted to the Center’s Facebook page.

Also featured in the auction are a collection of unique getaways and experiences, including a private bourbon tasting at Buffalo Trace Distillery, and a picnic lunch with acclaimed nature writer and central Virginia resident Jennifer Ackerman. Longtime friends of the Wildlife Center will also find a few insider experiences that they are sure to find appealing, including participation in a Bald Eagle release, and a catered picnic in one of the Center’s bear towers.

Auction access is available at www.wcv.givesmart.com.