Wild Virginia announces Wild Streams Online Festival coming June 5-7

The Wild Virginia Film Festival is postponed to the fall due to COVID-19. A summer fix is here.

The “Wild Streams Mini Festival,” an online show featuring beautiful films and musical performances, is set for June 5-7.

For those who register here to receive their viewing password, showing will begin at 6 p.m. on June 5.

The program will be available for viewing through 6 p.m. on June 7.

Admission to the Festival is free.

For just $10 during the festival you can become a member of Wild Virginia (or renew your membership).

The first 100 registered have a chance to win to wonderful prizes furnished by local merchants, including gift certificates to Market Street Wine, gift certificates to The Whiskey Jar, Chocolate Bars from Wild Blue Chocolate, “The Art of Robert Bateman” Coffee Table Book, Greener Things gift certificates, swag and gift card from Devils Backbone Brewing, “The Overstory” Novel (a Wild Virginia Book Club Pick), Art by Katie Keller, and a bottle of wine and glasses from DuCard Vineyards.

Everyone who watches the event will have a chance at a grand prize: a half-day rafting trip for up to six people, on the Shenandoah or Potomac Rivers, from Ashby Gap Adventures. Look for the secret code during the show to enter.

Films featured are from Freshwaters Illustrated to help inspire a world that is more conscious of freshwater life and more sympathetic to the cause of freshwater conservation. Wild Virginia will be showing “The Last Dragon”, “March of the Newts”, and a sneak peak of “Hidden Rivers.”

Musical acts will be shown from ARTivism Virginia, a group that provides a supported connection between artists and activists fighting the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast Pipelines. Showings include “We Won’t Back Down” and “Who Will Sing for Me.”

Other musical performances by Rich Follett, Erin and the Wildfire, and The Sun Sing Collective – a project of ARTivism Virginia.

This online streaming will bring empowering films and music to Virginia during such uncertain times.

