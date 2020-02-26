Wild night in the ACC: Duke loses at Wake in 2 OTs, State loses at UNC

The ACC inflicted two bad blows on itself Tuesday night, with Duke all but assuring itself that it won’t be a top NCAA Tourney seed with a loss at Wake Forest, and N.C. State putting itself firmly on the wrong side of the tourney bubble with a bad loss at UNC.

First, to Duke (23-5, 13-4 ACC), which led by as many as 12 in the second half, and was still up nine with 1:21 to go, before a Randolph Childress three capped a 10-1 Wake Forest run that sent the game to OT.

Tre Jones needed to make both ends of a two-shot foul with seven seconds left to send the game to a second OT, before Wake (12-15, 5-12 ACC) closed things out with a 16-4 run in the 113-101 win.

The loss drops Duke a game and a half back of Florida State (24-4, 14-3 ACC), which is now the favorite to win the ACC regular-season title, with the Duke loss and the FSU win over Louisville (23-6, 14-4 ACC) in Tallahassee on Monday.

Next, to N.C. State (17-11, 8-9 ACC), which has now dropped two straight since knocking off Duke in Raleigh last week.

The Wolfpack really needed this one at North Carolina (11-17, 4-13 ACC), which entered Tuesday on a seven-game losing streak, but was in firm control throughout in this one.

The win for the Tar Heels caps a season sweep of the Tobacco Road rival.

The final result of the night put the fork in Clemson, which lost 68-59 at Georgia Tech.

The Tigers (14-13, 8-9 ACC) needed to run the table to earn even an outside shot at an at-large bid.

Wednesday’s games

Virginia (19-7, 11-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech (15-12, 6-10 ACC), 7 p.m.

Syracuse (15-12, 8-8 ACC) at Pitt (15-13, 6-11 ACC), 7 p.m.

Notre Dame (17-10, 8-8 ACC) at Boston College (13-15, 7-10 ACC), 9 p.m.

Story by Chris Graham

