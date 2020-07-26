WidePoint awarded contract for TEM services from Virginia ABC

WidePoint Corporation has secured a new contract from the Virginia ABC to provide the agency with Telecom Expense Management (TEM) services.

The contract term is for one year, contains four additional one-year renewal periods, and has a total contract value of approximately $1.2 million.

Virginia ABC and its nearly 4,000 employees serve the Commonwealth of Virginia as an independent political subdivision. Virginia ABC is one of 11 public safety agencies working with the Secretariat of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

“Virginia ABC is a leading revenue producer for the Commonwealth and a source of future growth for Virginia, WidePoint’s home state,” said Jin Kang, WidePoint’s president and CEO. “It is encouraging to see that an innovative organization such as Virginia ABC is not letting the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic impede its vision for enhanced accountability and inventory management. As government agencies across the country look for ways to save money and save jobs, Virginia ABC is leading the way, and WidePoint is providing the telecom and mobile management solutions that deliver meaningful results.”

WidePoint Corp. is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, managed mobility services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics.

