Why you shouldn’t file a personal injury claim without a lawyer

Despite being cautious and following the rules, there may be times when you find yourself getting injured because of someone else’s negligence. Whether that happens on the job, the highway, or a local mall, you may be looking for more compensation than what the insurance company wants to pay. When that happens, you may be contemplating filing a personal injury claim and wondering if you need a lawyer to help you through the process.

There are no laws that say you have to have a lawyer to help you file a personal injury claim. If you want to represent yourself, you can. Lawyers cost money, so if you are hoping to maximize your payout and keep all the money yourself, then going it alone seems advantageous. However, appearances can be deceiving.

Why you need a lawyer

Representing yourself in the courtroom may seem easy, and maybe you have watched movies or TV shows that reinforce that idea. However, it is essential to realize that what happens on screen does not necessarily represent real life. Even though you can file a personal injury claim on your own, that does not mean you should. Here are some reasons why:

Personal injury claims are time consuming

Gathering the information you will need to use in court takes a long time. Not only do you need to show up with the accident report that you get from the police, but you will also need medical records or testimony from medical professionals and witness testimonies – at the very minimum.

If you are working full time or are recovering from serious injuries, you will not have time to make the necessary phone calls or drive around to gather the right paperwork. Of course, you could have someone else do it for you, but you need to make sure they have the time to take on these tasks.

Every claim is different

When it comes to injury claims, each one is different. Your case is unique, and that requires having specialized knowledge on how to handle it. Unless you are in possession of this specific information, it might be in your best interest to get help from a personal injury lawyer in Augusta.

The insurance companies will have experienced lawyers

If you are hoping that the insurance company will show you empathy and human kindness, you are wrong. They are in the business to make money, and they do not turn a profit by paying out claims.

When you file a personal injury lawsuit, you had better believe that the insurance company will have a team of lawyers on hand to do what they can to win. Unless you have ever faced these people in the courtroom before, you are going to be intimidated – which means you might settle for less than what you deserve.

If you do not want to be bullied into a settlement that will not work for you, then work with a lawyer who can stand up to the insurance companies and will not back down.

Keep your best interest in mind

Deciding to file a personal injury lawsuit can be a tough decision, and if this is where you are at, then you should not go through the process alone. A lawyer will take a portion of your settlement, but that payment gives you experience and peace of mind.

Keep in mind that you get to decide which lawyer you want to hire. That requires doing some research, but you will have control over who takes your case to court. You want to make sure they have your best interests in mind and will work to get you the compensation you deserve.

You have already been through enough with the accident and the injury. Do not cause yourself any more pain by going through a personal injury lawsuit alone. You deserve help from a skilled lawyer.

