Why you should update your investor relations software in the new year

Published Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, 4:11 pm

The beginning of a new year symbolizes a fresh start for your investor relations strategy, and what better way to turn over a new leaf than with new software?

IR tech manages your relationships with investors and drives strategic shareholder engagement. But this platform is only as good as the software that powers it. Old software can leave you wrong-footed in the face of the ever-changing investing landscape, unable to make the right moves quick enough to match the fast-paced markets.

If it’s been a while since you’ve refreshed your tech, it’s time to compare the top investor relations software for a replacement. Here are four reasons why you should update your software in 2022.

1. You’re trapped by silos

Information or tech silos are detrimental to your investor relations (IR) team, as well as your company as a whole. These silos isolate information, making it all but impossible to share essential data between employees.

Without clear communication, your company will struggle against disorganized, inefficient processes, conflicting or duplicated data, and hostile work cultures.

When it comes to modern IR software, you can find cloud-based tech that tears down these silos to unify workflow. As long as someone has the approved login credentials, anyone can access the same data — from junior associates to C-Suite executives.

2. You have a small budget

Think you have to spend a fortune to get good tech? IR software doesn’t have to come at a cost to corporate budgets. In fact, its initial investment may end up saving you money as you eliminate silos and reduce downtime.

The top IR firms understand that IROs are being asked to do more with less each year, and 2022 is no different. That’s why they personalize your tech to reflect your company’s unique objectives and challenges. By scaling their service to your needs, you can dial into the latest IR intelligence without busting your budget.

3. You want to target investors

Fighting for capital isn’t always easy. Getting your piece of the pie is about identifying, attracting, and retaining the right investors. And for that, you need on-the-minute data that matters.

You’ll find it easier to access and understand this data when you have the right software. This tech streamlines your daily program to increase engagement by refining your approach to targeting and profiling. You’ll receive actionable insights into your shareholder base, so you can make informed strategic decisions.

You can also pair sophisticated CRM with real-time surveillance to give you the drop on shareholder movements throughout the year. Targeted surveillance can help you get ahead of the competition, assess investor behavior, attract the right investor, and respond to activism faster.

4. Your software glitches

Perhaps the biggest sign you need to update your IR software is if your current platform doesn’t perform like it used to. Any bugs or glitches work against your investor relations strategy. Older software is also more likely to run slower, which can pile on downtime costs.

Bottom line

Leave old, glitchy tech in 2021. In 2022, embrace new tech that will help you take a seat at the boardroom table.

Story by Rob Teitelman