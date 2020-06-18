Why you should install patio covers right now

It’s that time of year again—patio season. If you’re lucky enough to live in a warm climate year-round, then the patio season never ends. Of course, that isn’t to say it’s smooth sailing every day in tempered environments. Instead, warm weather all year often comes with extremely high temps, droughts, torrential downpour, and continuous UV rays from the hot desert sun. Whether your backyard veranda is operational year-round or only for a few months out of the year, you won’t be having the time of your life on your patio without the right protection. What can you do to ensure your veranda is adequately protected? Two words—patio covers. Having veranda shields or shades installed will protect your precious deck or terrace from all the elements, including water damage from unexpected storms. What’s more, installing Phoenix patio covers can help you realize your yard’s full potential, especially now when at-home staycations are on the rise. In fact, here are five reasons for having patio covers or shades installed this year.

Prevents harmful weather exposure

A patio cover can do wonders for your outdoor space. For starters, a shade or shield for your veranda will protect your deck, furniture, and decor from the elements. Often, outdoor furniture is damaged from the sun, and expensive items begin to peel, flake, and look unpresentable. Moreover, sun-damaged backyard furniture typically has to be replaced rather than repaired. Often, this happens sooner than anyone would like. Thus, installing a patio shade can save you money as well as time spent shopping for new furniture. In addition to sun damage, your furniture and outdoor possessions can be exposed to other harsh elements like rain, wind, hail, ice, and more. Therefore, it’s in your best interest to keep your backyard goods safe and sound. A patio shield can do this and so much more.

Keeps cool

As you may have noticed, the sun does more than cause preventable damage to your stuff. The heat from the sun can make enjoying your backyard difficult. With patio covers, you can keep your outdoor space cool as well as protect yourself and your loved ones from the harsh rays. What’s more, the same protection that provides outdoor cooling will help you indoors. Patio shades also direct the harsh rays away from the exterior of your home. As a result, you’ll notice your home is much cooler inside, which ultimately means your air conditioner doesn’t have to work as hard to cool off the inside of your house. The good news is that when you give your air conditioner a break, it turns into real savings on your power/utility bills. A great tip here is to add an outdoor fan to your veranda. This will work in unison with the cooling power of your patio shade(s).

Parties rain or shine

Another reason to install patio shields this year is parties, so the good times don’t have to end. With so many people working from home these days and trying to socialize outdoors, patio covers ensure the party doesn’t get rained out. Furthermore, if you have an important Zoom meeting and need a little peace and quiet in the house, you can send your kids out on the terrace without worrying about getting sunburnt or sick from too much sun exposure. The same goes for your hyper puppy. You can set him up outside with fresh water, toys, and a leash under the shade of your patio cover, which equals to a little you time. Patio shields can also help protect electronics or your kid’s iPad accidentally left out from the day before.

Adds instant home value

An even more lucrative reason for adding patio covers is they add instant value to your home. Not only do these protective shades essentially pay for themselves, but your overall property value also tends to go up when you upgrade your home. These shades come in a variety of styles, shapes, and designs. Having a well-protected and beautiful-looking backyard can be a reality. Additionally, homebuyers with kids and outdoor pets gravitate to these outdoor amenities, especially in continuously warm climates. Thus, this addition could help you sell your house sooner. Moreover, installing protective shades increases the value of your home for you in general. Think about it. With these shields, you can create a backyard retreat while enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. All it takes is one simple installation, and you can spend as much time outdoors as you’d like—sounds like a win-win situation.

Next level aesthetics

Lastly, protective shields improve the overall look of your veranda in more ways than one. For example, these covers can easily take your backyard aesthetics to the next level. You can add a touch of elegance to an otherwise average-looking backyard setup. Better still, you can complete that exotic or shabby-chic look you saw on Pinterest with the simple addition of these shades. Likewise, if you’re going for a more streamlined look and want to combine your newly-installed shields with your home’s exterior or design scheme, you can do that. Whatever the goal, these shields can help.

Takeaway

You can’t go wrong with these backyard additions. Right now, maybe more than ever, homeowners across the country could use a little staycation in the comfort of their own home. Therefore, whether you’re looking to spice up the look of your backyard, add value to your home’s bottom line, stay cool, or be protected from the harmful effects of the sun, there really is no reason why you shouldn’t invest in this product. Add these bad boys into your overall arsenal against all the elements and never look back. Ultimately, being able to enjoy the outdoors without having to pack up the family and the car or spend $1,000+ on a weekend getaway is worth its weight in gold.

