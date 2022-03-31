Why you should consider using the wood effect tiles

Among the different types of tiles available in the market to decorate your home, we can talk about stoneware or porcelain tiles that imitate other materials. The tiles that imitate other materials allow you to give the house a different image, and at a much cheaper price than if it were a piece of the material they imitate. For these reasons, they should be considered when installing tiles in your home. With a floor or wall made of stoneware, you can imitate different materials, such as natural stone, metal, or even materials that are different from ceramics, such as wood tiles. Porcelain stoneware matches the texture and image of wood to create a natural and fitting feel for all rooms.

Wood effect tiles allow you to give the house a different image that emphasizes the natural style and offers a more personal style. The main element of decoration is the wood effect tiles in the house. The choice of this tile that looks like wood is important to have a house that reminds of nature and offers a rustic and natural style.

Why to choose the wood effect tile

We must consider that high-quality natural wood requires a complicated installation process and is very expensive to maintain. In contrast, wood effect ceramic tiles or wood effect porcelain tiles do not require any special treatment. The installation of wood effect ceramic flooring is as simple as any other ceramic tile.

A piece of low-quality natural wood, where the price can be further adjusted, does not provide the most suitable image for elegant and stylish installation, so it is not pleasant to look at. On the other hand, imitation wood ceramic is as durable as any other stoneware tile. It is difficult for wood look tiles to lose their original shine and get damaged because these tiles are resistant materials that are easy to maintain.

Considering effect tiles for home tiling

The wood effect tiles do not require any special treatment to be installed at home. Talking about cleaning, you do not need any special product or care for the porcelain wood effect tiles. Furthermore, these tiles are not limited to a single type of wood, but faux wood flooring can replicate different types of wood that come from different species of trees. It is a type of flooring that is very similar to this natural material due to its serigraphy.

This tile that looks like wood for flooring is a good option for outdoor ceramic tiles, as its style allows it to blend in very well with any environment. There are many types of imitation wood flooring designed so that each customer can choose the type of wood they prefer for their home. Imitation wood tiles also offer different formats and installation methods.

Moreover, wood effect tiles are the most practical and economical solution for a decoration that imitates natural materials in different formats, both for the floor and for the walls, which can also be decorated with this type of tiles, decorated with grains that simulate the wooden tiles. The tiles that will bring the forest look to your home; check out www.qtiles.co.uk for more design ideas. These tiles have even knots that offer a more natural and pleasant look.

Story by Eda Özdemir

