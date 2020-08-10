Why you should choose internet fax for your business

Within the business world, communication and sharing information has long shifted from old-fashioned print-and-send methods of the past. The internet is now where emails and social media rule. However, some old brick and mortar industries are still reliant on the old methods of B2B or B2C communication – or, faxes.

Despite being described as an outdated technology, faxing documents remains an important part of the day-to-day running of many organizations such as law firms, financial institutions, and various governments. The problem is fax machines are traditionally very large, cumbersome and expensive pieces of equipment.

Luckly, modern technology now allows for faxing over the internet. Here is a summary of what internet faxing is, why it’s a great choice for your business, and how you can select the best provider for internet fax services.

What is internet fax?

Alternatively known as e-fax or online fax, internet fax is a way of sending fax messages using the internet and internet protocols. This beats the old methods of using a fax machine and a standard telephone connection.

What are the advantages of using the internet fax?

In general, internet fax boosts and improves productivity within your business, while saving you time and money. Here’s how:

Internet fax makes it easier to organize faxes

With internet fax, organizing faxes is easier and more efficient. This is because all your documents arrive in secure cloud storage. With just a few clicks, you can organize the sent, received, and unread faxes, make notes for each and quickly find faxes you need by using the online search tool provided.

This system removes the need to tediously organize piles of papers associated with traditional faxes and fax machines.

It’s easier to send a single fax to multiple clients

Fax machines were traditionally time-consuming when it was necessary to send a single fax to multiple recipients. For each fax, a new fax cover sheet was necessary, and the tedious task of sending and waiting was time-consuming. With internet fax, sending to multiple recipients is as simple as clicking a button. This saves your administration staff time that can be used to handle other business duties.

Electronic signing

Electronic signing not only saves you time and paper, since you do not need to physically sign each piece of paper you need to fax, it also adds an electronic layer of security to your faxes. This, in turn, improves productivity and security.

Green office

Fax machines can be noisy and distracting. However, with internet faxing, you can opt for a silent and fast process, that is virtually paperless, too.

What should you look for in the best service provider?

There are several things to consider when choosing a great online fax provider:

Estimate how much you use per month

Try to determine how much faxing your office does per month, before choosing a service provider or plan. Most providers offer different plans based mostly on fax volume. With some vendors, you can get a few pages free before they start charging per extra page.

Additional features and benefits

Along with basic online faxing services, some providers offer online cloud storage for your documents as well. This can save paper and time in the long run, as you will not need to print the pages or confirmations you receive or send out.

The provider should also offer a powerful search engine to make it easier for you to search for faxes quickly when you need them. The addition of real-time statistics can also be helpful when tracking or looking for specific pages.

Find out the supported countries

Online faxes may not be sent to locations or countries where the receiving or sending of fax is not supported. So, ensure that the provider can offer you a local fax number. Then, for the other countries where you might need a fax number, ensure that the provider can also secure number for those areas.

Wrapping up

Faxing is still a fundamental tool in many businesses for their employees and clients. Internet fax provides a safe, convenient and cost-effective way to take advantage of this older technology in a new, innovative way.

