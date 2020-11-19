Why you need a solar generator

Published Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 9:29 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The world is going green, and that means solar energy is becoming more accessible than ever before.

With all the risks of a changing climate and an unknown future, now more than ever we can all take the necessary steps to ensure that we are making decisions that not only benefit our lives, our health, and our safety—but also the environment as well.

It is always recommended to have a backup energy source, which is where investing in a solar generator can come into play.

But when it comes to a solar generator, why should you really consider it? Well, we’ve got a round-up of our top reasons why you need a solar generator and how it really is one of the best purchases you can make.

1. It is better for the environment

We’ve already covered this one, but it is important enough to re-emphasize again. Having a solar power generator relies on using clean green energy—which naturally reduces a carbon footprint. If there is the option to pick something that is better for the earth, why wouldn’t you choose it?

2. It is a reliable back up

When the power goes out, you want to have a back-up generator that you can rely on. But if the power is out, you will likely need to rely on another source of energy—like solar—to get the backup generator running. This means that even when the electricity goes out, you shouldn’t have to wait too long before your personal electronics like a computer or television can begin working again. This is extremely important for those who also rely heavily on medical devices.

3. It doesn’t cost anything to run

Non-solar generators still cost money to run and you’ll see the result on your next electricity bill! But a solar generator is literally free to operate and won’t cost you a cent to use. The only maintenance costs that you will ever incur are to clean it, but other than that, a solar generator is pretty much a one-off cost for a lifetime of power.

4. It operates without noise

Those old school generators worked well but were so dang noisy. Losing power can be frustrating, but a constant irritating sound makes the situation even worse! A solar generator on the other hand runs with no noise at all. So you, your family, and your neighbors will all be able to go on with their days without hearing a peep from the solar generator—how good is that.

5. It is easy to bring with you

The clunky generators are very heavy to carry and are so bulky that they take up a ton of space. This is not ideal, especially if you’re in an emergency situation. Solar generators are much lighter in comparison and you don’t have to be a bodybuilder to carry the thing with ease. This is ideal, as it means you can get to the location you need to go with your solar generator not weighing you down or holding you up.

6.It will be your best friend in an emergency

As we’ve just alluded to, solar generators come in handy for many reasons during an emergency. Especially if you live in a natural disaster zone where hurricanes and tornados can be a threat to your home, having a solar generator is a great component to have in your emergency kit—as it will allow you to get through any storm or situation with more safety and ease.

Solar generators are a great investment for any home to have. You never know when you’ll need backup energy and it is a reliable item to have on standby for whenever that time may come.

Related

Comments