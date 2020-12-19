Why you need a reptile heating pad mat for your tank

Are you looking for an easy way to provide your reptile pets with the heat at an economical price? A heating pad is an affordable and effective solution. With it, you can provide heat at a constant temperature that will keep your pet safe throughout the day and at night.

However, a heating pad designed to serve humans is not the same as the one for your pets. This is because the heating pad for reptiles are designed to heat provide heat from the bottom to the top. Heating pads for reptiles come in different sizes and wattage. Although some work with rheostats and some do not.

Reptile heat pad installation and testing

Knowing how to install heating pad for your reptile enclosure is just as important as acquiring it, says Reptile Rescue VA.

You are required to install the pad underneath the tank following the manufacturer’s direction. Some pads are detachable, and they are the most convenient when you have to wash the tank. Also, there must be some space between the bottom of the heat pad and the surface where the tank is resting on.

Place a carpet inside the tank on the surface when the pets are placed on. This is to prevent the reptile from getting burned by the direct heat coming from the pad underneath.

Lastly, monitor the ambient temperature of the enclosure with the temperature of the take to see if it is safe before introducing the pets inside the tank. Ideally, you are expected to check this period over the days.

Using a thermostat or/and rheostat will give you greater control over the temperature. The thermostat turns the heating pad on and off when the heat is becoming higher or lower than is required. A rheostat increases or decreases the power supply to the heater, thereby raising or lowering the temperature.

Cost of electricity when using a heating pad

A 15w pad will consume 0.18 kw/hour/day. The cost of electricity in the USA is approximately $0.12 per kwhour. This shows that the heating pad is very economical. A 15W pad spends around 4 cents in a day for 12 hours of daily usage.

Advantage of a heating pad over a ceramic heat emitter?

The major disadvantage with a heat emitter is that it consumes a lot of power per day compared to a heating pad.

However, that is not all. A heat emitter gets hot too quickly and can damage the skin of your skin on accidental contact with it.

Advantage of heat pad over hot rock

Hot rock like heat emitter above can be extremely hot and thereby hurt the pet inside the tank. When you opt for a heating rock, then you must be ready to add a rheostat with it, or else it can lead to the death of your pet.

The appropriate temperatures for reptiles

Every pet has its optimum environmental condition where they thrive. In case you need information about the best temperature for your proposed reptile enclosure, we have provided you with a list of some common ones.

Ball python: During the day, the ball python requires air temperature of between 82 to 86°F, but at nighttime, the right temperature for them is 72 to 78°F

Boa: During the day and nighttime, the boa requires an air temperature of 80 to 85°F.

Bluetongue skink: During the day, the blue tongue skink requires air temperature of between 85 to 95°F, but at nighttime, the right temperature for them is 65°F

Box turtle: During the day, the box turtle requires air temperature of between 86 to 95°F, but at nighttime, the right temperature for them is 68 to 77°F

Bearded dragon: During the day, the bearded dragon requires air temperature of between 85 to 95°F, but at nighttime, the right temperature for them is 68 to 77°F

Chameleon: During the day, the ball Chameleon require air temperature of between 75 to 77°F, but at nighttime, the right temperature for them is 60°F

Corn snake: During the day and nighttime, the ball python requires an air temperature of between 78 to 82°F.

Crested gecko: During the day and nighttime, the ball python requires an air temperature of 72 to 82°F.

Leopard gecko: During the day and nighttime, the ball python requires an air temperature of between 77 to 85°F.

Tegu: During the day, the ball python requires an air temperature of between 90to 95°F.

Conclusively, a heating pad is the most economical but effective way to provide the much-needed heat for your reptiles. Follow the tips given to provide a comfortable environment for your pets.

