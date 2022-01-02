Why Xfinity subscribers were shut out of ACCNX Saturday night

Quick note here for frustrated Xfinity subscribers who were tuned out of the first few minutes of the Virginia-Syracuse game on the ACC Network tonight: it’s on Xfinity.

I emailed a contact in the ACC office during the broadcast delay – brought on by the Florida State-N.C. State going over – to find out why I wasn’t able to log in to ACCNX to watch UVA-‘Cuse.

The answer: “Comcast has not yet started the ACCNX service. Our understanding is this should happen in the near future, but it is in their hands to make happen.”

Xfinity subscribers have been able to watch ACC Network on channel 1325 for a couple of weeks now, so yeah, this is frustrating.

The Virginia-Syracuse game was already to and past the first media timeout, with the Cavaliers up 10-6, when we finally got our first glimpse.

Word is that Armaan Franklin made two threes early, which would have been nice to see, considering he’s shooting in the low 20s on the season.

Memo to the folks at Xfinity: get on this already.

Story by Chris Graham

