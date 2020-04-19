Why WWE talent cuts probably aren’t done yet

Published Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020, 1:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The bloodletting at WWE continues, with the list of on-air talents being released since mid-week growing to 28 with the news on Saturday that Kassius Ohno was the latest performer to be let go.

Granted, the biggest names in the group – Rusev, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Zack Ryder – hadn’t been used much on TV of late, making it feel like trimming the fat more than cutting muscle into bone.

But it’s clear WWE is feeling some sting from COVID-19.

The company is reportedly pushing forward with going live with its “Raw,” “Smackdown” and NXT weekly TV shows out of fear that broadcast partners NBCUniversal and Fox might trigger clauses in their deals calling for the bulk of the TV product be done live that could lead to a reduction in rights fees.

On top of that, there is without question the hit from not having the live gate from WrestleMania 36. Last year’s WrestleMania event reportedly drew a live gate in the range of $16 million, which is no small amount of change.

According to its 2019 financials, WWE brought in $125.6 million from live events last year, 13.1 percent of its overall annual revenue, which was reported at $960.4 million.

Extrapolating that out for 2020, assuming the numbers would be consistent year over year, WWE should be out around $26 million since the COVID-19 live-event shutdown last month, and if the shutdown continues into the future, as it almost certainly will, the company will miss out on around $9 million a month in revenues from live events for however long a duration we have.

Again, no small amount of change there.

Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer has reported that the talent cuts will save the company around $700,000 a month, with related budget moves announced this week, including delaying its move to a new headquarters building, saving an additional $3.3 million monthly.

Doing the math, then, there’s still a hit on the bottom line, after this week’s cuts, in the area of $5 million a month, for the duration of COVID-19.

This might portend more talent cuts, and the next round might get into the muscle.

Story by Chris Graham

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments