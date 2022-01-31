Why wood flooring is the perfect choice for your home

Published Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, 11:49 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

When it comes time to choose flooring for your home, there are many different options to choose from. You can go with a traditional option like carpet or choose something more modern like tile. However, one of the best options available is wood flooring. Here are six reasons why wood flooring is the perfect choice for your home.

1. Timeless

When you look at the floors in some of the world’s greatest historic homes, it’s easy to see that wood flooring has been a popular choice for centuries. From country farmers to presidents and princes, everyone has special relationships with wood flooring. This timeless material is an ideal choice for your home for several standout reasons. You must buy wood flooring online at a better pricing value.

2. Perfect for high-traffic areas

Traffic Areas Wood flooring provides years of comfort, warmth, and beauty without sacrificing durability – no matter how much foot traffic flows through your foyer or family room day after day, year after year. The versatility of today’s flooring options means you can find a hardwood or laminate product that can stand up to whatever gets tracked across its surface, whether it’s dirt, grime, or mud.

3. Versatile options

You can find wood flooring that is custom-crafted for high-performance durability in some of the most extreme conditions possible – like wetness, wear and tear, extreme temperatures, and levels of humidity. Today’s engineered flooring options are specially crafted to increase resistance to indentations and scratches while adding an extra layer of protection against moisture damage.

With these benefits, you can be confident your wood floors will always look their best even after they’ve endured years of daily activity. While most homeowners opt for hardwood when they choose wood flooring, today, there are dozens of both natural and engineered options with compelling advantages.

4. Long-lasting

With proper installation and care, wood flooring can last for decades. It will retain its beauty throughout its life even after heavy foot traffic – it’s designed to handle that. Many hardwood floors are still in use today that were installed more than 50 years ago.

5. Warm

Wood Flooring is Warm. When shopping for flooring, it might be easy to assume that wood floors are the warmest because of their innate nature. But there are other factors at play here as well. For example, if you opt to use a high gloss finish on your hardwood, it will make it feel warmer than if you used a matte finish because gloss reflects light better.

However, color isn’t necessarily the most important factor in warmth; the type of wood makes more of a difference.

6. Sustainable

The environmental impact of wood flooring is a great benefit to consider. Because trees absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, they are considered sustainable building materials. Additionally, wood floors use less power to manufacture than other materials such as carpeting or steel because no dyes or chemicals are involved in the process.

In addition, hardwood floors can last from 50-80 years if properly maintained over that period, and other building materials have been estimated to last only 20-30 years.

The bottom line

Wood flooring has been around for centuries, originating with the Greeks, who used wooden planks on their large ships. The Romans also made extensive use of wood flooring during their time. However, it wasn’t until the mid-1800s that residential homes had hardwood floors introduced throughout them.

Story by Robert James