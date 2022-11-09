why whales are watching these 10 new cryptos are set to explode by 50x gain 2023

Currently, there is a multitude of cryptocurrencies that exist in the market, probably numbering more than 20,000.

While everyone is familiar with the big names such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple (XRP), there are many other projects that are poised to succeed like Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT.io, Calvaria (RIA), and Tamadoge (TAMA). Crypto-whales are entities that act as the real power-holders of the market, who usually hold a significantly large amount of a particular cryptocurrency for trading.

Since they hold such a large volume of cryptocurrency, whales can manipulate its prices easily without breaking any laws. Thus, following whales and the cryptocurrency they invest in can give investors an idea of which projects will grow in value.

Top New Cryptocurrencies Tracked by Whales

Let’s take a look at these cryptocurrencies which are tracked by whales at the moment.

Dash2Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a revolutionary and fastest-growing crypto project which despite being in pre-sale is making waves all over the world. The team of Dash 2 Trade is working on bringing the best of crypto trading analytics and other services in one platform. Dash 2 Trade is committed to simplify crypto trading for beginners and help improve their skills by offering several types of tools such as;

social trading tools made for crypto

a strategy builder to help traders

a scoring system for the top crypto presales

customizable trading signals to never miss out an opportunity

social sentiment and for the first time ever in crypto, on-chain analysis

news regarding important crypto listings to benefit investors and traders

But the reason why investors are flocking toward the Dash 2 Trade presale is due to the benefits of owning D2T tokens. The D2T token plays a central role in the ecosystem of Dash 2 Trade where it is needed to make the most of the platform and its offerings. During the presale, D2T tokens are available at the lowest price but one should keep in mind that as the presale progresses, D2T gets more valuable.

In the first 72 hours of launching Dash 2 Trade presale, this project established its reputation as the fastest-growing crypto project. Right now, D2T presale is in stage 2 and it has already crossed over $5 million in total fundraise. The utility token of D2T is far more important to invest in if you want the full range of benefits that this particular crypto intelligence platform is aiming to offer.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT is an environmentally focused-cryptocurrency project that wants to make major changes to the existing carbon offset market. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, IMPT.io allows users to buy, sell and trade carbon credits by representing them as NFTs. The project’s most appealing feature is allowing users to obtain carbon credits.

Currently, the process of carbon offsetting involves too many steps and a complex investment process. IMPT.io makes it simple by allowing individuals to acquire carbon credits by shopping. For this reason, IMPT.io has partnered with a multitude of leading brands spread across various sectors including travel, electronics, and retail to name a few.

As noted in the project’s whitepaper, each of the partner brands is supposed to dedicate a percentage of their sales margin to projects which will positively impact the environment. This margin will be sent to the shoppers’ wallets in the form of IMPT tokens. They are ERC-20 tokens that users can use to purchase carbon credits from the official marketplace.

Calvaria (RIA)

Those who love gaming projects would be familiar with the name Calvaria: Duels of Eternity which is an epic crypto-based battle card game. This project adds up as a play-to-earn opportunity for the general public which is intrigued and at the same time intimidated by the world of crypto. For the majority, Calvaria serves as an interesting gateway that allows one to earn substantially.

The Calvaria project is aiming to gamify learning about crypto so that it is easier for people to support crypto in a fun way. Calvaria presale is ongoing which is allowing investors to purchase RIA tokens which are created and issued by the team itself. RIA tokens are ERC-20 tokens that can be used in the Calvaria ecosystem to trade/sell/spend. You can enter the RIA presale in stage 3 before it concludes.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is one of the trending metaverse-related cryptocurrencies available at the moment. As a popular play-to-earn project, it allows users to mint, train, and battle with each other’s virtual pets known as Tamadoges. The native currency of the project is TAMA, which can be used to transact inside the Tamaverse (Tamadoge metaverse). Because of the nature of the projects, various analysts have predicted more than 100x growth for TAMA.

TerraClassicUSD (LUNC)

Terra Classic is the name of the original Terra Chain after the genesis block of the new chain, Terra (LUNA) was launched. It was the first native token of the ecosystem, released back in 2018. Its main function is to absorb $UST’s price deviation. Since UST lost its peg to the US dollar, its original value was reduced by 99%.

Terra Classic experienced a recent surge due to Binance announcing that it would support the project for burning all trading fees. This recent rally has garnered the attention of speculators. Considering how far LUNC initially fell, there is plenty of potential for an upside.

Yearn. Finance (YFI)

Yearn Finance refers to a set of protocols launched in 2020 which works with the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to maximize their passive earnings through trading and lending services. The protocol works with the participation of users to provide its services autonomously. As a reward for participation, users get paid in YFI.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based battling and trading game inspired by games like Tamagotchi and Pokémon. The game involves users trying to collect, breed, raise and battle token-based creatures known as Axies, each of which is NFTs. AXS is the governance token of the ecosystem and one of the main qualities that make AXS a good investment going forward is the utility it provides. While the project has already seen more than 2.8 million daily players, the token value could rise if this number increases further.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is a cryptocurrency and blockchain project which uses hybrid smart contracts to bridge the gap between decentralized networks and off-chain data sources. It does this through the use of a decentralized network of oracles. Oracles can be best described as digital sensors that track outside data feeds.

Monero (XMR)

Monero is a popular privacy-based cryptocurrency launched in 2014. It uses the PoW consensus algorithm based on the CryptoNote protocol. Monero has shown promise in the crypto bear market, especially after upgrades improved both network security and transaction times, which makes it a good investment moving forward.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Seesaw Protocol is a blockchain project that uses a well-organized blockchain system to make transactions faster, cheaper, and more transparent. It has the ability to bridge Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Ethereum (ETH), allowing users to transfer tokens between them. It also allows users to check for the smallest fee available when connected to more than one platform.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency market is full of volatility which requires a focused mind to reap the benefits. It also requires traders to be up to date with new developments in the market such as the top 4 crypto presales mentioned above.

