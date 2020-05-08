Why use cryptocurrencies for gambling and where to find crypto casinos

Playing online has become so viral that it is impossible to know the number of people who are playing right now. Even more, if money is involved in this. Many people around the world spend their time trying their luck in these addictive games. A lot of these find on the internet, so if you want to try them, you can choose the one that seems like the best option for you (such as poker, roulette, blackjack and more). Also, if you have excellent knowledge of strategies, you have more chances to earn money. Double or triple your bets if you are sure that will be the winner. The new casino is online.

Perhaps, you are wondering “how do I get the money?” while you are reading this. That’s the exciting part. There are different payment methods, as such as bank transfer, credit cards, e-wallets and cryptocurrency. The last one I mentioned is getting really common among the players to make their bets and earn money.

Innovation with payment methods

The use of cryptocurrencies makes your bets easier. You do not need to go to a classic casino if you can play under the comfort at home. Besides, these sites have anonymity and required security. You do not have to provide personal information and get concerned about scams or identify theft. Cryptocurrencies payment methods do not require e-wallet information, and it avoids any problem that you may have. It is the safest way to make your bets.

The best crypto casinos depending on the cryptocurrency.

You can find the best crypto casinos on CryptoGamble.tips and you will see that all are divided into categories depending on the cryptocurrency that can be used with them.

If you are looking to use Bitcoin to play, you can find very good and reliable crypto casinos, just like Bistler Casino, Bitkong Casino, mBit Casino, Crypto Wild and more inside on the platform.

Or maybe you are looking to spend your Ethereum coins. Ethereum, being a cryptocurrency just like Bitcoin, it does allow fast and anonymous payments too. For this reason, it is a very common currency of choice for many gamblers inside the crypto world industry.

A number of online games and casinos now accept Ethereum for deposits and withdrawals. You can find casinos like BC.Game, Cloudbet Casino, Crypto.Games Casino, Duckdice Casino and more.

When it comes to Altcoin since it is a little less used than Bitcoin and Ethereum, it might seem hard to find the right casino to spend these coins, but inside CryptoGamble.tips you can easily find the right place to start spending your crypto coins without any problem. Once again, you can go inside the multiples different casinos that you can easily find on the site and try the casinos that are able to accept your desire cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Sports Betting

Sports Betting is not tricky to understand. There are five main types of gambling that players use often. These are Money Line, Point Spread, Parlays, Futures, Props (long term markets).

There are several factors to consider in trying to find the right bitcoin-friendly sportsbook. Are you looking for sites that offer crypto e-sports betting? Don’t worry, the best sportsbooks are not very hard to find and you can easily find the best sportsbook for you that has a bitcoin-friendly page.

It is no different from our typical sports betting routine, this time instead of using normal fiat currency you will be using Bitcoin or your favourite altcoin.

