Why traditional loans aren’t ideal for fix and flip projects in real estate investing

Traditional loans are a good way to get money for long-term projects you would like to invest in, but not so good for short-term projects. That is mainly because banks usually have longer application processes and many requirements. All that is understandable because their main focus for loans is businesses that take huge loans and pay them back over a longer period.

You may not need a million dollars for your first project as a starting investor in a field like real estate. You probably need a few thousand dollars to give a facelift to the new building you just acquired and put it on the market.

Therefore, you need a loan that does not require a long process and that you can pay back as soon as you flip the property. Below are some of the reasons you should get a loan from a private real estate lending company rather than a traditional lender like a bank or a credit union when doing real estate investing.

The loan accessibility

Real estate investing is different from other types of investing because time and opportunity are highly valued in the business. You may not have years to get a fix and flip project on the market and make a profit. The faster you fix and flip, the better your chance of starting the next project.

If you are getting a loan that takes a long time to approve, the value of your property may not be the same by the time you get the loan.

Also, construction materials and fixtures do not have a constant price that will wait until you get the loan you want. Traditional lenders are strict on credibility and take longer to verify your credit score even when you have sufficient assets.

It is important to look for a lender that understands real estate investing and is willing to give a loan for low-risk projects almost instantly. These lenders usually offer hard money and have easier application requirements and less strenuous qualifications.

Traditional lenders fund long-term projects

Most banks and bank-like institutions will only grant a loan to businesses or individuals investing in expensive long-term projects. Their profits and returns are more in such loans, so they may not pay much attention to small projects that need a few thousand dollars, like fix and flip projects.

Therefore, a real estate investor with a small project that they want to do in less than a year should look for alternative lenders that do not mind funding both long-term and short-term projects. Hard money lenders that offer fix and flip loans understand the business and can tailor the loans to fit the investor’s needs.

Conclusion

Before making that real estate investing decision, window shop for a good fix and flip loan lender to develop a good source of money, look at their terms and if you find them agreeable, take that loan and get to business. Traditional lenders will be best when you have a big long-term project that requires a lot of money to start and finish.

Story by Brad Bernanke

