Why science says you need moisture-wicking neck gaiters and face covering

Published Friday, Apr. 15, 2022, 11:03 am

Committed athletes do not let a minor inconvenience like hot weather stand in the way of continuous and long-term training. They put on their gear, take their water bottles, and head out to keep up with their physical routines, even when the sun beats down cruelly. However, if adequate precautions are not taken, this dedication can result in catastrophic heat-related illnesses with long-term, if not permanent, consequences.

Exercising in the heat, according to the Mayo Clinic, puts the body under a lot of stress. Aside from the physical strain of the activity, the greater temperature exhausts the body faster, promotes moisture loss through sweating, and raises core body temperature, all of which can lead to a variety of health problems.

More blood travels through the skin to cool down when the core temperature rises. This, however, diverts blood away from the core and muscles, forcing the heart to beat quicker in order to pump more blood. In humid conditions, sweat does not escape quickly enough, which adds to the stress and raises body temperature even more.

In particularly high heat conditions, this can cause:

Heat cramps: exercising in the heat can cause painful muscle cramps, even if your body temperature is normal. Aside from the pain, the muscles that are affected may become stiff and spasm.

Heat syncope: also known as exercise-associated collapse, is a type of fainting or lightheadedness that occurs in hot weather. It might appear when someone suddenly comes to a halt after a period of vigorous movement, such as jogging or other high-intensity aerobics.

Heat exhaustion: occurs when the body’s temperature increases to dangerously high levels. Nausea, weakness, fainting, excessive perspiration, headache, vomiting, and cold skin are among the symptoms experienced by the patient. It can lead to heatstroke if not addressed right away.

Heatstroke: When the body is unable to cool itself and core temperature hikes up above 104F (40 C), the body reaches a life-threatening state termed as heatstroke.

How to safely exercise in the heat

Exercise strategically: Oliver Gibson, a senior lecturer in exercise science at Brunel University London, states that it is best to move exercise indoors or to the morning. Essentially, workout in temperatures that are tolerable and won’t force the body to malfunction. This is especially true for city folk as, to quote Dr. Gibson, “In an urban area, it is likely that the concrete will have retained a high amount of residual heat that will radiate back.”

Focus on Acclimatization: William O. Roberts, MD, FACSM, a family medicine and sports medicine doctor at the University of Minnesota’s Phalen Village Clinic, says “When the weather warms, you need to be acclimated to the temperature change,”. Essentially, expose your body to increased heat in smaller doses to let it get used to the high temperatures.

Wear light, breathable clothing when training for a marathon or other event in the heat. Some athletes may make the mistake of overdressing when practicing in the heat, according to Eberle. The body, particularly the leg muscles, creates a lot of heat. Sportspeople should wear athletic wear composed of lightweight fabrics that wick sweat rapidly away like a dependable running neck gaiter to avoid trapping this heat and sweat.

For the hottest days, rely on NAROO’s ultra thin facial protection

NAROO employs a multifunctional nylon yarn fabric that controls moisture absorption and prevents heat fatigue to keep sportsmen safe from the negative effects of heat exposure. The fabric used in NAROO’s lightweight breathable face masks controls moisture through a process known as evaporative cooling.

To handle perspiration, evaporative cooling essentially relies on thermal effusivity. Heat and sweat are readily absorbed by the cloth. Furthermore, because it is a moisture-wicking fabric, sweat escapes fast, leaving the cloth dry and the wearer free of excessive heat or uncomfortable sweat.

Benefits of NAROO fabric

Cold-sensitive and blocks harmful UV rays.

Manufactured from thin, light synthetic material that quickly absorbs sweat and dries by allows it to evaporate

Since it wicks moisture and stays dry, chafing will not occur due to a wet seam rubbing against your skin

Stronger and lighter than cotton apparel, especially when soaked

By allowing heat and moisture to escape into the air, it helps regulate body temperature and keeps it at stable levels.

The versatile nylon yarn fabric used in NAROO’s N1 cycling neck gaiter and N1s sports face mask allows for flawless protection of sensitive facial tissue without compromising performance. They also shield the skin from harmful UV rays and solar damage in all weather conditions, as well as dust, pollutants, and insects. People need their bodies to thermoregulate outdoors on hot days, which means balancing the heat produced by the body with the required heat loss through evaporative cooling. Appropriate moisture-wicking apparel is required to avoid heat-related weariness.

NAROO fabric protects the face from heat, sweat, dust, insects, and other environmental elements that can irritate the skin and put undue pressure on the body’s natural functions. NAROO provides the best possible protection against the ravages of hot days and oppressive temperatures, thanks to industry-leading research, top-of-the-line materials, and cutting-edge manufacturing processes. Their summer masks allow your body to train harder, work better, and stay healthy even during the most strenuous activities.

Story by Konna Papazoglou

