Why regulating virtual and augmented reality systems protect users

As the growing tech sphere builds the ideal environment for immersive experiences, more and more consumers are seeking virtual and augmented reality solutions. From banking to shopping to gaming, immersive content is an exciting and affordable way to attract and retain people to a specific brand.

From the user’s perspective, AR/VR technology makes daily tasks easier, faster, and more fun. Telecommuters can benefit from improved collaboration out of the office, and hobbyists can keep up with their pre-pandemic activities in a virtual environment.

But, using the internet for nearly all aspects of our daily lives has opened the virtual world to a slew of digital, and physical, threats.

Read on to learn why regulation is critical for maintaining mainstream market growth in the augmented reality and virtual reality industries.

Privacy and disruption of public spaces

When Pokemon Go took over the digital world in 2016, the real-life environment had to compensate for how people were using the game. This was the first step for legislators to add regulations regarding the growing technology.

Mobile users quickly flooded spaces like hospitals, museums, and libraries. This prompted legislators to meet in the middle, with required permits and certifications for AR/VR developers who want to gain access to these public areas.

Virtual and augmented reality technology works by displaying digital elements over what’s being projected in reality. Users can view this content through a sensory headset, or through their mobile phone.

We all know texting without looking up is dangerous for pedestrians, but AR/VR tech adds another level of distraction that can negatively affect users and their surroundings.

This is also dangerous for users who are near roads, driveways, and parking areas. Just one sprint toward a digital icon can send someone into harm’s way. This danger is magnified with auxiliary technology, such as headsets and eyewear, being added into the mix.

Regulating this technology helps to reduce the amount of users in unsafe, impacted, or overly crowded areas. Additionally, this can keep users themselves safe from collisions and safety risks as a result.

Health risks

We’ve all been told that technology can be detrimental to our health, but AR/VR systems can be even more invasive for some users.

Using augmented and virtual reality applications on a regular basis can subject people to health concerns, from nausea to dizziness to anxiety.

Consequently, regulations regarding the frequency and manner of use can help consumers prevent or reduce these ailments. Additionally, warnings against use by certain sensitive populations can potentially save lives.

Certain pre-existing conditions can increase the intensity of these health risks. Those commonly affected might suffer from:

Epilepsy

Vertigo

Chronic eye strain

Heart conditions

The impact VR and AR programs have made on medically affected individuals has prompted developers to include warnings and alerts.

Ecommerce brands are largely using these tools to improve marketing and sales efforts amid the pandemic. While augmented reality might be safe for viewing a showroom model car, it can be headache inducing when used for hours on end.

Additionally, the long-term effects of virtual and augmented reality on children has led to an increase in parental advisories and regulations regarding the use and application of immersive technologies.

Augmented reality and virtual reality technology is a growing part of everyday life for many people around the world. As more and more companies adopt AR/VR systems to navigate through the current remote explosion, regulators need to respond in kind to ensure that users are staying safe and healthy during the use of immersive products.

When it comes to augmented reality and virtual reality system technology, understanding what you’re working with is ultimately the key to using these products properly. Adhering to time duration recommendations, distance requirements, proper outfitting instructions is essential to the optimal use of these technologies.

These are just a few ways developers, retailers, and legislators are collaborating to improve the functionality and adoption of augmented and virtual reality technology in the mainstream consumer market.

