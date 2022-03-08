Why my car key isn’t working

You have to rush for the doctor’s appointment or get late for the office, and your car engine is not starting when you insert the key in the ignition. Can you imagine how painful it would be? Yes, terribly painful.

We don’t often look at these scenarios happening around us frequently. And therefore, we don’t bother to think about what we would do if it happened to us. We understand that it’s a pretty unexpected situation, but one should be prepared for them as well. These car key emergencies can occur anywhere at any time due to different reasons. We will see what they are to help you take the measures accordingly.

Damaged keys

Maybe it’s the first reason that strikes your mind when you can’t open the car door using your original car key. Wear and tear is the general phenomenon that occurs in any physical component, and your car key is no exception. With the years of use, your car keys, like anything, are likely to wear out, gradually reducing in functioning till they become completely nonfunctional.

Damaged car keys aren’t always meant broken ones. But the grooves made on keys are damaged; the keys don’t remain fit anymore to match the locking mechanism of the ignition. The solution is asking your locksmith to cut you a new key with the help of a registered key code because duplicating that previous key will result in copying the altered grooves.

Damaged lock

It’s not always the keys that stop working. There may be some problem with your car lock. If it is broken, damaged, or blocked, it won’t let the keys turn within the lock and open it. Irrespective of how many attempts you made, the door won’t be unlocked. It can happen due to a problem either with the lock cylinder or lock assembly. The factors that may result in the damaging lock are extreme temperature, dirt, debris, or collision.

Faulty ignition cylinder

You can open the car door, but you can’t start the car when inserting the key in the ignition. This is a sign that there is some problem with your ignition system. Yes, your ignition system can also be damaged that will cause power issues or stuck car keys. To resolve this issue, you have to visit the mechanics’ shop as the DIY methods may result in more damage.

Worn-out key fob batteries

You might have heard about key fob or keyless entry remote for modern cars. The problem that may arise here is dead batteries. It is pretty common for batteries to run out of power and stop working. If it happens with your key fob batteries, replacement with new batteries is the only one and the easiest solution to getting your key fob signals sending smoothly again.

Internal damage to key fob

Just like car keys, the key fob can also be damaged but internally. The working of the key fob involves the communication between the transmitter and the receiver. If damage occurs to one of them, it will stop the key fob from working. Or sometimes, the problem may occur with your car’s electronics. Rough or repeated use of key fob can also wear down the key.

Aftermarket car keys

Aftermarket car keys are cheap replacements or spare keys that you may look for as a last resort. Because they aren’t specifically designed to match your vehicle’s locking mechanism. Hence, you may often find them not working when inserted in the ignition. To make them functional, you have to reprogram these keys.

Final thoughts

The points we have highlighted through this blog will help you diagnose your car key and what is the problem. And you will be able to pick up a solution more easily. However, whatever the problem is, one should contact the automotive locksmith instead of using DIY techniques.

Story by Matan Edri