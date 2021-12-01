Why mobile casinos are becoming the biggest iGaming sensation

People wonder why so many casino players want to play on their smartphones or tablets. It turns out that mobile platforms are the most popular solution for iGaming enthusiasts. To answer all your questions about this topic, we decided to create this article to show you what’s so attractive about mobile casinos. On top of that, we look at the two main types of mobile online casinos.

Popular platforms for mobile casino games and online casino apps

Mobile casinos can be played either directly via instant play in the mobile web browser or use casino apps. A mobile app has the advantage that there can be online games that are available without an internet connection.

However, if you want to play for real money, you have to be online. All mobile casinos run as a web app or downloadable app. It’s no longer relevant whether you use an iPhone or an Android phone. It only matters more that the operator has adapted its mobile casino accordingly.

Casino app for tablets

For tablets, the same principle applies: mobile apps from the App Store or the Google Play Store run both on the iPad with iOS and on all Android-based tablets. For the mobile website, operating system and cell phone manufacturer do not matter at all.

Playing for real money in mobile casinos

If you are thinking about playing for real money in a casino on the go, you should definitely get a casino bonus. This allows you to increase your game balance a little without having to make an additional deposit.

The best online casinos like NitroCasino offer a welcome bonus at least for the first deposit. With this, the first deposit is usually doubled. Of course, you can also play with the bonus money in the mobile casino.

Online casino apps

Top mobile casinos have mostly developed their own casino app. At least an Android app can usually be downloaded directly from the website of the online casinos. Sometimes you also get the link from the online casino support sent by e-mail. You can then download and install the Android casino app.

The best mobile casinos even manage to get an iOS app in the Apple Store, although this is quite difficult. Compared to the mobile website, the casino apps have almost only advantages.

Mobile casinos are the future

At the moment, it almost looks like desktop computers will slowly disappear from private households. Therefore, mobile casinos are all the more on the rise. The best online casinos offer not only all bonus offers but also every single casino game just as in the mobile version.

The best of it all is that in a top casino there is a large selection of slots, including jackpot slots. The slots are also available mobile mostly both for free and for real money. Plus, you can even play all live dealer games such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat and even poker games.

Story by Roman Vogdt

