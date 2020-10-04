Why is there no chemistry in a relationship?

You and another person meet for your first date, and from the start, your interaction feels awkward. You aren’t gelling with the other person. And deep down, you wonder why.

The reality is, sometimes two people simply have no chemistry. And no matter how hard they try to make things work, they can’t fabricate it.

In addition to explaining why there is no chemistry in a relationship, you can always try new dating and make relationships romantic again.

So, why might there be no chemistry in a relationship? Here’s a rundown on what chemistry truly means, and what to do if it isn’t present.

Let’s jump in!

What is Chemistry in a Relationship?

Human chemistry exists when a chemical bond causes two people to feel a special connection with each other.

The chemical bond causes you to feel a strong desire to see the other individual again. In other words, it’s what causes a spark to form between the two of you.

All in all, chemistry refers to the psychological and emotional way you and another person relate to one another. Multiple factors must occur for chemistry happen, including the following:

Physical attraction

Feeling understood

Non-judgement

Similarity

Communication, mutual trust, and even a little mystery can also contribute to chemistry between two individuals.

Why Is There No Chemistry in a Relationship?

You may not be experiencing any chemistry in your relationship because you don’t have any mutual interests with the other person.

For example, maybe you love humor but the other person isn’t humorous. The two of you might have a hard time with building a connection. In turn, you may not be very excited about your future interactions with each other.

Another reason why you might be lacking chemistry is that you don’t have reciprocal candor. In other words, you don’t feel like the other person understands you. In addition, trusting and communicating with each other doesn’t come easy.

What to Do If There is No Chemistry in a Relationship?

If you would like to increase your chemistry with another person, be more expressive with them.

Specifically, share your opinions, feelings, and thoughts about essential issues with the other individual. This will allow the other person to know who you truly are. And you may be surprised to see them fall in love with you even more due to your honesty.

Also, be sure to laugh more, as this can boost chemistry in a relationship. After all, it allows the other person to feel more at ease around you. In addition, laughter will cause the person to associate you with pleasure and fun.

