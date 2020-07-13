Why is it important to hire a lawyer before you are charged?

Published Monday, Jul. 13, 2020, 3:43 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Normally, you get charged with a crime or asked to go in for police questioning and hire a lawyer. That is the best way to do, right? It is the conventional way to do it, but it is not necessary the best way. Although it is a little bit out of left field, the best way to hire a lawyer is to hire one before. Why would you hire one before you are charged? You don’t even know if you are going to be charged yet. Find out more below.

Offer Advice Before the Fact

For those of you that have never needed a lawyer, you know that you are in trouble before you are official questioned or charged. That is not because you know that you are guilty, but because of the interest in you from the authorities. For self-preservation reasons, you should talk to an attorney. They will give you invaluable advice that will come in handy when you are charged. As a result, you will know what to expect and how to handle the situation. Plus, your lawyer will know your case and will be better equipped to win.

They Can React To Important Motions

The majority of the vital motions are filed and granted at the very beginning of the legal process. It is a good way for the state to get a head start. For obvious reasons, that is not a good thing from your point of view. But you can negate this problem by being proactive according to the website joestephenslaw.com. If you already have a lawyer on your side, they can react to any motions. Hopefully, they will be able to get them dismissed and make your chances of winning higher. Even if they don’t, it is more likely to happen if you already have an attorney.

Present Your Side Of The Argument

Police officers may try and get you into a room and put words in your mouth. It has happened before, and it will happen again. If you don’t believe that, check out http://people.howstuffworks.com. Indeed, they may even try and intimidate you into saying something that you shouldn’t say. Your lawyer will stop that from happening at the source. When you hire their services, they should present you with a number that you can call them on at any time of day. And, they will also tell you not to answer any questions until they arrive. Without this backup plan, you may end up in a difficult hole. Hopefully, your lawyer will argue your side and get you out of that hole.

It Is Prudent

The last point was crucial – hiring a lawyer beforehand is prudent because it will make your situation easier. Lots of people who are in the situation for the first time think it makes them look guilty. It doesn’t – it makes you look intelligent. The last thing the authorities want to see is a defendant with a good lawyer from the beginning. That makes their life ten times harder.

And, if their life is harder, that means yours becomes a lot easier.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments