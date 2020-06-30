Why include link building into a business development strategy?

Link building has proven to be an effective instrument for business development and promotion. External optimization is a proven marketing tactic to increase brand awareness, which increases the likelihood that a website will have a high online rating. Link building is one of the most effective SEO optimization methods. Who will benefit from having link building as a part of their business development strategy?

Young brands with little information about them;

Competitive niche companies;

Brands striving to increase recognition and boost their traffic rates.

No matter what niche your company occupies, LinkLifting and link-building strategies will help you achieve impressive results.

Stages of Link Building

If you want your link-building efforts to bring the maximum to your business, then you need to plan your actions properly. Follow the below steps to make it work for you:

Select the thematic content valuable to visitors (the one that will be posted on a donor site); Develop a strategy to increase the link mass for a good result in a short time; Gather a database of contacts (these may be of interest to a business niche); Work on affixing links on different sites: blogs, forums, and online publications.

The opinion of buying links doesn’t work anymore. Unlike purchasing external data, link building is a routine and time-consuming process as donors are selected manually. Link building on non-spammed authoritative resources does not lead to sanctions by search engines since it imitates natural references to business.

If you are selecting donor sites for your online business, the following platforms may work:

Thematic forums and blogs;

Social networks;

Ads;

Registration in thematic catalogs, maps;

Writing reviews aimed at promoting a product or service;

Photo and video catalogs.

Important Criteria for Donor Sites

Far from every donor site can bring value to your business. That’s why it is important to approach the selection with special care and pay attention to the following parameters:

The authority of the resource – a link to The New York Times will be more important than a backlink from an unknown blog. The more authoritative the donor is, the better it is for you.

Relevance of the platform – link building should be carried out on sites that are suitable for the topic.

Link placement – links posted in the footer and side columns are considered less significant than those placed in the main content of the page.

Authorship – editorial links are hosted by the admin (webmaster) and are much more appreciated than posting a link in a comment or profile.

Anchor text – Google sees anchor text as a ranking signal. Too many KWs can be considered as spam.

Prelink text – it provides an idea of ​​the content of the page, so Google considers it an additional anchor text. For the general perception of the text, the uniqueness, consistency, volume, and structure of texts themselves are important as well.

If you take into account all the criteria, you will definitely develop a winning link-building strategy that will help your business reach impressive heights.

Comments