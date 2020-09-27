Why do people love olive oil?

Published Sunday, Sep. 27, 2020, 9:50 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

For the past few years, you have probably heard many healthy eating enthusiasts boast about their love for olive oil. This comes as no surprise, seeing that this oil is loaded with healthy antioxidants and helps promote weight loss.

Chefs all over the world love to works with olive oil. It has a beautiful flavor that compliment almost any dish. All the health benefits are an added bonus.

Olive Oil Can Be Used For Beauty

Olive oil is also known as the beauty oil. It is full of anti-aging and moisturizing properties that aid in healthy skin. Hard workers love dosing their feet in olive oil to repair their cracked heels after they kick off their boots. It also helps with chapped knees and elbows. Olive oil is the best natural ingredient for glowing skin.

A lot of women credit olive oil to helping them slow down the aging process on their faces. It is the best all-natural makeup remover, as it removes all the makeup without causing breakouts or skin irritations. Getting in the habit of using olive oil as makeup remover eliminates the need for harsh cleansers and keeps your skin dewy and hydrated.

Olive Oil Helps You Live A Healthier Life

Olive oil has been proven to help promote a healthier lifestyle. Studies were done that show only 2 tablespoons of olive oil per day can have a positive effect on your physical and mental health in only 3 weeks.

There are so many different illnesses that daily use of olive oil can help prevent:

Heart diseases

Arthritis

Type-2 Diabetes

Cancer

Dementia

Alzheimer’s Disease

Strokes

Those are a few of the health risks that are greatly reduced by the use of olive oil. Did you know that olive oil is also a great aid for improving your memory? It contains a healthy dosage of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids which are amazing for your brain.

Cooking With Olive Oil

People love to cook with olive oil. Unlike other cooking oils, olive oil doesn’t add extra pounds to your waistline. It’s been proven to help promote weight loss, which has also made it an excellent substitution for butter.

Olive oil doesn’t lose any of its nutritional properties when it gets heated up, so you still get all of the good antioxidants from cooking with it.

For anyone who is trying to lose weight, olive oil makes an excellent salad dressing. It can be mixed with balsamic vinegar or herbs and spices to make a flavorful topping. Things never get boring when you are working with olive oil in the kitchen.

If you want to have the best experience in the kitchen it’s important to know the different types of olive oil. There are 4 types of olive oil and they each have different culinary uses.

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Extra-virgin olive oil is the healthiest and most popular type of olive oil you can find. It is the most natural process of extracting oil, as olives are pressed and the oil is derived without seeing any sort of chemicals.

One tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil has at least 13% of your daily vitamin E requirements and 7% of your daily vitamin K. This low acid oil doesn’t even have a whole 1% acidity level.

This oil is best used as a salad or dipping oil. Some people even take a spoonful straight. If you prefer cooking, it is great for sauteeing, baking, roasting, and a little bit of light frying.

Virgin Olive Oil

Virgin olive oil is pretty rare, so you probably won’t come across it as often. It is made in a similar process as extra-virgin olive oil, but with less precise production requirement. This causes the flavor to be of lesser quality.

If you do choose to use virgin olive oil, it can be used the same way as extra-virgin.

Pure Olive Oil

Pure olive oil is better for cooking with. It is made from a combination of virgin olive oil and refined olive oil.

Light Olive Oil

Light olive oil is another type of olive oil that is better when used for cooking. It is refined olive oil, meaning that heat was used to extract oil from the olive. Unfortunately, this method takes away from the quality of flavor.

Related

Comments