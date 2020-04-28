Why athleisure wear for men is so popular

Published Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020, 7:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

If there’s one clothing style you try in 2020 make sure it’s athleisure wear for men, an awesome new trend that’s sweeping the corporate world, as well as being worn for just about every occasion imaginable. Once just the gym, these newer styles of men’s clothing can be worn for even the most formal of business meetings. In fact, if you are not wearing men’s athleisure these days you stand out like a sore thumb. Get used to it, because this trend is not going away anytime soon. And why would it? Who doesn’t want to be comfortable; and at the same time completely presentable? Take a look around the next work meeting you attend, chances are you will spot at least some if not all the men there are wearing this exciting new style. I gathered some interesting info on this subject and Why athleisure wear for men is so popular.

In America, there exists a proud national tradition of infusing everyday outfits with athletic sensibilities. The now-ubiquitous polo shirt, sneaker and sweatshirt? All have their roots in athletics, from hardwood courts to lawn games to regattas. But, you will see this look everywhere these days. I work in the Bay Area in California, and I can tell you for certain, these men’s athleisure wear outfits are in every meeting I attend. I finally went out and got a men’s athleisure zip-up pullover of my own, and I finally feel comfortable amongst my athleisure wear clad coworkers. This pullover is now my favorite piece of clothing, and I wear it everywhere. It’s just the right combo of comfortable and stylish fit and I feel cool wherever I wear it. It’s no wonder this trend has taken off like a rocket in recent years.

These clothing pieces are built to function with performance in mind. They are sleek, modern, and made with material that looks futuristic. They stretch so you can move. They are breathable so you sweat. They wick away moisture so you wont have wet clothes, and they are actually made so they don’t retain moisture, it simply evaporates away. Just the word athleisure posits a world where the traditional boundaries between working out and not working out have disappeared entirely. Wearing this gear will show people you mean business with your activities, and your personal wellness has meshed with your corporate persona, and this meshing has produced the impressive results you see before you. Corporate America has taken notice of the trend and you will see some of your favorite brands suddenly showing up with an athleisure wear line of their own, but I like to find the smaller companies that specialize in this style, that’s where my dollars go.

Athleisure wear is seeing a big boom in use now that many people have begun to work-from-home. You can’t show up to a Zoom meeting in your pajamas, but you don’t want to seem like you’re walking around your apartment in some monkey suit either. The happy medium is the men’s athleisure wear trend. Now that everyone is wearing comfortable and stylish clothes, I don’t see the trend reversing, and people going back to starched shirts and suit jackets, that just won’t happen. So why not stock-up on some athleisure wear yourself? What started for me with one zip pullover has evolved into over half of my closet now being men’s athleisure wear. I really can’t recommend trying some men’s athleisure wear yourself. Shop online and find at least one piece you can start with, I promise you won’t regret it!

Article by Jacob Maslow. Maslow is passionate about writing. His experience and varied interests lend themselves to a diverse palette of topics ranging from technology, marketing, politics, social media, ethics, current affairs, family matters and more. In his spare time, Jacob enjoys being an active member of social media including groups on Facebook and taking in the latest movies.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments