Why are sports talking heads always yelling at each other?

Published Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, 3:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

What passes for sports broadcasting these days is usually just guys yelling about something, and all too often, having to apologize if they have offended anybody. #TeamAFP’s Chris Graham and Jerry Carter try to avoid yelling over each other as they discuss.