Why a furnished apartment in NYC is a good choice for business travelers

Traveling for business isn’t an unusual thing to do, and there are many reasons as to why you might choose to travel for business such as securing a client you’ve had your eye on, or even expanding your business and opening up shop in New York, where you can guarantee business will boom. Whatever your reason for travelling, one of the biggest problems that businesses face is finding suitable accommodation. This is because business trips are often lengthy and a hotel room simply won’t suffice. Luckily, you can rent out furnished apartments in New York from a company called Blueground, and here’s why it’s a better option for business travellers.

It’s a better living option

Let’s face it, living out of a suitcase in a hotel room isn’t exactly glamorous, and if you’re travelling for an extended amount of time, hotel or motel rooms can become monotonous quickly. You no longer have the luxury of home comforts and conveniences like a washing machine or a microwave. However, with furnished apartments you can expect to be able to live as normally as possible no matter how far you are from home.

Also, if you’re travelling to impress highly sought-after clients, it’s likely that you’ll be spending a considerable amount of time with them during your stay. Having the option to impress your potential clients in a more relaxed setting such as a rented apartment is going to work in your favour.

Whether you realise it or not, having a little more space than say, a hotel room is important to your mental well-being too. Having the extra space that you can call home for however long you’re staying will help you remain focused on the task at hand. Think about when you’re working in the office back at home, you’d rather work in a spacious and airy environment, right? This is especially important to keep in mind if you’re going to be working from your business accommodation on a regular basis.

You can take advantage of services included

As briefly mentioned earlier, motel and hotel rooms don’t have the luxury of conveniences like a washing machine or microwave, and they certainly don’t have other services such as:

A doorman to sign for any packages or mail you might receive during your business trip.

Allowing pets in some circumstances.

A gym or swimming pool so that you can keep up with your fitness regime.

Ideally located as opposed to a hotel that may require you to commute long distances each day.

Flexible booking slots that will allow you to stay when it’s most convenient to you.

Housekeeping and maintenance services on hand so that if something goes wrong, you can have it sorted sooner rather than later.

Nicer decor that can help promote productivity and generally make you feel happier in general.

While it’s likely that you don’t use some of these kinds of services in your day to day life, it’s a huge advantage that you should make use of during your business trip. After all, you are away from home!

Works out better financially

It’s no secret that in this day and age, it’s not difficult to find a hotel room for a fair price. However, if you’re staying for an extended length of time, furnished apartments work out better on your wallet in the long run. This is because you’re getting more for your money in regards to the services that you can take advantage of for no extra cost. Whereas in a hotel, having your clothes laundered or using on site facilities will add on to your overall cost. Also, hotel prices change accordingly, so you may find that the price of your room each night may vary from cheap to rather expensive simply because it’s a weekend or a holiday. With furnished apartments from Blueground, the prices are fixed and you won’t have any unexpected bills.

Your privacy remains intact

Finally, while hotels do their best to leave you be and ensure your stay is as private as you want it to be, there is always going to be an element of your stay that’s going to strip you of your privacy. With a rented apartment you’re essentially renting a property for you to live in rather than simply visit, and you’ll have a much higher level of privacy during your stay.

As you can see, renting a furnished apartment when you’re travelling for business can most definitely work out better in the long run, so consider this option the next time you’re away on business!

