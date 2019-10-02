WHSV announces launch of NBC, CW Plus affiliations

WHSV announced today the addition of the first local NBC affiliate, complementing the station’s family of channels serving the Shenandoah Valley.

The new “NBC 3 In The Valley,” which will carry the call letters WSVW, will launch Dec. 1.

Also announced today is the addition of a CW Plus affiliate which will begin broadcasting on Dec. 1.

By adding the power of NBC, the new local station will now carry popular programming such as This is Us, NBC Sunday Night Football, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dateline NBC, Saturday Night Live, Chicago Fire, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Along with the suite of NBC programming is the addition of news content in the form of TODAY, Meet The Press, and NBC Nightly News.

WSVW will broadcast NBC’s programming over the air and will secure carriage on the local channel lineups of the cable and satellite operators serving the market. The new channel positions will be announced before the Dec. 1 launch.

The addition of the new network adds to the ways the station can reach its viewers and advertisers.

“By adding NBC, our viewers and advertisers will have additional programming choices from the bevy of NBC’s top rated primetime line-up, sports and news programs, while having a front row seat to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and Super Bowl LVI in 2022,” WHSV General Manager Sacha Purciful said.

WHSV is in the nation’s 175th largest television market with newsrooms in downtown Harrisonburg and Augusta County.