Who’s buying their votes? And why? Deep dive into campaign finance

Money makes the American political world go ‘round, to borrow from the old saw.

Candidates need money to run campaigns. That much is obvious. TV and radio ads, newspaper spots, Facebook ads, flyers, it all costs money, gobs of it.

Where does it come from?

In Virginia, where there are no upper limits on how much any one person or entity (cough-cough PAC) can contribute, the bulk comes from those with a vested interest in making sure laws are written, and stay written, to their benefit.

PACs are political action committees, which operate by getting people with like minds on whatever the issue may be to put their money together, hire lobbyists, and make sure those who represent us know what they’re thinking.

The way those lobbyists make sure they’re in the room where it happens is through campaign donations, and in a state with no upper limits on how much can be given, it can get to be a bit ungodly.

We can pretend that the money, in denominations of $500, $1,000, $2,000, $5,000, $10,000 and more, isn’t what it is, but, seriously.

Insert Name of PAC Here isn’t throwing money around to candidates here, there and everywhere because it has any kind of actual interest in good government of the people, by the people and for the people.

The money guarantees access. It makes it so that your calls get returned when you have a problem. It gets your lobbyist in with the committee staff when legislation is being drafted, gets you a sidebar conference during markup.

We spent way too much time today going page for page through the campaign reports of our local candidates for the General Assembly.

What follows is a snapshot, looking specifically at PAC money on those reports.

20th House District

John Avoli

Virginia Dental Association PAC $2,500

Virginia Beer Wholesalers Association $2,000

Virginia Wine Wholesalers $2,000

Virginia Beverage Association $1,000

Virginia Automobile and Truck Dealers PAC $500

Virginia BankPAC $500

Virginia Propane Gas Association $500

Virginia Taxicab Association $500

Jennifer Lewis

Clean Virginia Fund PAC $2,500

VA NOW PAC $600

People for the American Way $500

24th House District

Ronnie Campbell

Virginia Dental Association PAC $4,000

Carpenter Legislative Program of Greater Pennsylvania $3,000

Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance PAC $2,500

American Electric Power Committee for Responsible Government PAC $1,000

Southern States PBA PAC Fund $1,000

Fedex Corporation PAC $600

NVTC TECHPAC $500

HCA for Good Government $500

Realtors PAC of Virginia $500

The Doctors Company Virginia PAC $500

Virginia BankPAC $500

Virginia Sheriffs’ Association PAC $500

Verizon Good Government Club of Virginia $500

Christian Worth

Clean Virginia Fund $2,500

Together Virginia PA $939.50

Local Alliance for Urban Rural Advancement $500

25th House District

Chris Runion

Virginia Dental Association PAC $2,500

Virginia Wine Wholesalers PAC $2,000

Virginia Beverage Assocation PAC $1,000

Virginia Taxicab Association PAC $1,000

Virginia Automobile and Truck Dealers PAC $750

I-81 Federation PAC $700

Home Builders Association of Virginia HBAV Build PAC $500

Associated Builders and Contractors of Virginia $500

Virginia Bankers Association BankPAC $500

Virginia Credit Union PAC $500

Virginia Equine Political Action Committee $500

Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative PAC $500

Virginia Propane Gas Association PAC $500

Jennifer Kitchen

Vote Mama PAC $2,500

26th House District

Tony Wilt

Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance PAC $7,500

Virginia Dental Association PAC $3,500

Betting on VA Jobs PAC $3,000

Realtors PAC of Virginia $3,000

Virginia Beverage Association PAC $2,250

Virginia Beer Wholesalers Association PAC $2,055

American Electric Power Company Virginia Committee for Responsible Government $2,000

Maritime Issues Council $2,000

Metro Virginia PAC $2,000

Virginia Cable Telecommunications Association PAC $2,000

Virginia Wine Wholesalers PAC $2,000

Virginia Beer Wholesalers Association PAC $1,555

Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative PAC $1,500

Norfolk Southern Corporation $1,250

Service Corporation International PAC $1,250

Associated General Contractors of Virginia Inc. PAC $1,000

Comcast Corporation $1,000

Committee for Effective Government Virginia Natural Gas Inc $1,000

International Paper Political Action Committee $1,000

Let’s Grow Virginia PAC $1,000

Medical Facilities of America $1,000

NiSource Inc PAC $1,000

Raytheon Political Action Committee $1,000

Reed Smith LLP PAC $1,000

Virginia Association of Health Plans PAC $1,000

Virginia Bankers Association PAC $1,000

Virginia Credit Union PAC $1,000

Virginia Manufactured & Modular Housing Association PAC $1,000

Virginia Ready-Mixed Concrete Association PAC $1,000

Brent Finnegan

Green Advocacy Project $10,000

24th Senate District

Emmett Hanger

Virginia Hospital Association PAC $22,792.63

Virginia Health Care Associaton $20,250.12

Medical Facilities Of America $20,000

Virginia Dental PAC $16,500

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield $14,000

Virginia Wine Wholesalers $13,000

Altria Client Services $11,000

Williams Mullen Clark & Dobbins $10,309.44

Unite Virginia $10,000

Virginia Beer Wholesalers $8,000

Medical Society of Virginia PAC $7,500

Virginia Beverage Association $7,500

Anheuser Busch $7,000

Magellan Health $7,000

HCA for Good Government PAC $6,500

Virginia Beverage Association $6,500

Virginia Society of CPAS PAC $6,500

Huntington Ingalls Industries $6,000

NVTC TechPac $6,000

UnitedHealth Group $6,000

Dominion PAC $5,500

Pfizer Inc $5,250

Virginia Association of Health Plans $5,000

Virginia Association of Personal Care Providers $5,000

Amazon $4,500

Virginia Cable PAC $4,500

Engineering Companies of Virginia PAC $4,000

Facebook, Inc $4,000

Merck Sharp & Dohme $4,000

Raytheon PAC $4,000

CVS Caremark $3,500

Maxim Healthcare Services $3,500

McGuire Woods $3,500

Micron Technology, Inc $3,500

Betting on VA Jobs $3,000

Mednax Inc $3,000

Annette Hyde

Clean Virginia $5,000

Mid Atlantic Laborers Political Education Fund $1,000

Virginia AFL-CIO $500

Story by Chris Graham

