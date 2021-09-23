Whoa! New unemployment claims quadruple in Virginia in past week

For the filing week ending Sept. 18, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 15,962, an increase of 12,140 from the previous week.

After last week’s steep decline, filings reverted to trends from earlier in the summer as some claimants, whose federal benefits ended Sept. 4, filed for unemployment benefits.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 37,569, which was a decrease of 3,055 claims from the previous week and 80 percent lower than the 188,195 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in the health care and social assistance, retail trade, administrative and waste services industries, and accommodation and food services.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.