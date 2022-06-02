White’s grand slam lifts FredNats to bounce-back win

The Fredericksburg Nationals responded to being shutout for the first time this season with a resounding 13-9 win at Segra Stadium Tuesday. TJ White provided most of the punch in a seven-run fifth with a towering grand slam to right center.

The FredNats drew 11 walks in the contest and won handily despite being outhit 11-7. Mason Denaburg turned in a scoreless three innings as the Fredericksburg starter. Andrew Alvarez (1-3) picked up the win in long relief. He and Denaburg combined for ten strikeouts.

The Nationals built a 4-0 lead after three before exploding for a seven-run fifth. The homer was the third of the year for White, who last went deep April 23 at Kannapolis. The grand slam ended up being the difference in the game, as Fayetteville came storming back with all nine of their runs in the 6th inning or later, including three home runs.

Branden Boissiere drove in two runs with RBI groundouts in the 3rd and 5th innings, Brady House had two hits and two runs scored, Sammy Infante had a double and a run scored, and four different FredNats walked at least twice in the game.

The FredNats improve to 24-22 and are just two games out of first place in the Carolina League North Division. RHP Rodney Theophile toes the rubber tomorrow for the team, and he will try to win his team-best 5th game and improve upon his 1.45 ERA, which is the 2nd-best in the Carolina League.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

