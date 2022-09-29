White House wants nutrition labels on food moved to front of package, update nutrition criteria

Despite the first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health having been held more than 50 years ago, Americans continue to face hunger and an urgent, nutrition-related health crisis.

The crisis is a rising prevalence among Americans to acquire type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension and certain cancers, according to Tuesday’s White House press release. Food insecurity and diet-related diseases are largely preventable, yet the consequences of both are significant, particularly for underserved American communities.

President Joe Biden announced a goal to end hunger, and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030. But the federal government cannot reach this goal alone. Tribal, local, territory governments, academia, nonprofit and community groups must act as well.

Five pillars are recognized as necessary to meet this goal: