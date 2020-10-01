Which toothpaste suits your needs the best?

The complete guide for choosing the right toothpaste suitable for you.

Brushing your teeth at least twice a day is crucial for maintaining the overall health of your teeth and gum. It helps you save your oral hygiene and keep your breath fresh.

Yet, there is a wide variety of different kinds of toothpaste in the market. They come in different colors, flavors, and ingredients. So which one is best for you?

Well, let us help you find it!

Toothpaste Types

Despite having hundreds of different toothpaste brands in the market, they all fall under a few specific categories.

Children Toothpaste

Dentists have designed children’s toothpaste carefully to not harm their primary and delicate teeth. They have less abrasive agents and less fluoride for increased gentleness.

They come in fun colors and different flavors such as strawberry, blue raspberry, bubblegum, etc.

It is okay for an adult to use children’s toothpaste but we do not recommend it in the long run. However, a child cannot use an adult toothpaste as it’s very intense for their little pearls.

All-natural Toothpaste

Are you looking for the best all natural toothpaste? Here is your guide to finding one.

All-natural toothpaste is safe to swallow and friendly to both children and adults. They contain alternative powerful, all-natural components to the chemical ones.

This kind of toothpaste should contain a natural antibiotic, such as nanosilver, that kills bacteria and other ingredients that neutralize the acid. Additionally, they also restore the pH balance to the mouth such as ECOSAFE Coral Calcium.

Your natural toothpaste should also contain a natural sweetener, which prevents bacteria from adhering to the tooth surface.

Fluoride Toothpaste

Fluoride is a natural mineral found in water sources. It helps seize the progress of caries inside cavities.

Fluoride is added to cavity-fighting toothpaste in certain amounts to restore the lost minerals to your enamel. It enhances the hardness and health of your tooth.

However, a small percentage of people might suffer from fluoride sensitivity. In this case, avoid fluoride toothpaste and consult your dentist for the best options available for you.

Sensitivity Toothpaste

Are you feeling pain while eating ice-cream or having a cold drink? Then, sensitivity toothpaste is made for you.

They contain special ingredients such as potassium nitrate and strontium chloride. Such ingredients work on blocking the nerves in your teeth and stop your teeth from feeling pain while having cold or hot drinks.

However, it does not work immediately. It may take a couple of weeks to become effective. So be patient, and keep brushing.

Tartar-Control Toothpaste

Tartar, also called dental calculus, is a hard deposit formed on your teeth due to plaque accumulation.

This occurs when you miss some areas of your teeth constantly while brushing. It could result in serious infections and gum diseases if you do not treat them.

Luckily, tartar-control toothpaste is made to dissolve the tartar deposit and prevent it from forming up again.

Whitening Toothpaste

Everyone enjoys their early-morning cup of coffee or dark tea. Unfortunately, such drinks leave yellow and brown stains on your teeth in the long run. It becomes embarrassing and stops you from smiling.

As it is a common issue, dentists recommend whitening toothpaste to help you solve the problem. Such toothpaste contains abrasive agents to help remove stains from the tooth surface and keep your tooth polished and clean.

However, they do not whiten naturally yellow teeth or remove deep stains. So, consider visiting your dentist.

Final Word From Us

Your oral hygiene says a lot about your overall personality. Make sure you stick to a daily mouth care routine that will help you feel fresh and enhance both your personality and health.

So, keep on brushing and flaunting that wonderful smile!

