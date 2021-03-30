Which supplements work to reduce stress

Published Tuesday, Mar. 30, 2021, 6:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Unfortunately, stress is something that we all deal with. There is honestly no way to avoid this. Your life is stressful from the moment your mother goes into labor. If you can learn to manage your stress, it is possible to use it as motivation. When we allow stress to manifest, instead of relieving it, it can wreak sabotage on three of your body’s central systems.

How stress can impact your body

When you let stress manifest, it causes you to start to suffer from anxiety. This anxiety will begin to wreak havoc in your nervous system. Once that happens, your nervous system being out of balance will lead to you not falling asleep or staying asleep at night. This leads to extreme damage to the immune system. At that point, your endocrine system starts fighting overtime to try to help, and you start having inflammation in that system.

Balance is the key

The only way to manage stress effectively is to find balance. This can only be done by finding a way to balance all the internal systems in your body affected by stress. Some people are after years of practice, can achieve this through meditation and breathing exercises. If you are like most people, you need a way to balance everything a lot quicker than that. This can be achieved with the right combination of supplements.

Natural supplements to balance your systems

Let’s work our way back through the systems as we discuss the best supplements to take to balance them all. Magnoli and Phaelladendron extracts are great for helping to balance your endocrine system it also helps to strengthen your immune system in the process. You will also want the supplement your choice to contain Ashwagandha. It is a natural solution to decrease inflammation. This will help to calm your endocrine system down.

When it comes to your immune system, certain natural supplements are ideal for bringing it back into balance. Vitamin D is a crucial supplement needed to help and heal the damage stress has done to your immune system. Two other supplements that you will need to find are chamomile and Ahi flower oil. Both of these supplements work to strengthen this system.

There is only one system left to balance, but it is a significant one. Your nervous system controls almost everything in your body. It is a necessity that it always be at peak health. The best supplements to achieve balance in this system are L-theanine, GABA, Valerian root, passionflower, lemon balm, and 5-HTP. This combination taken at the right time will make sure that you sleep better at night and have energy during the day.

There are a few companies that offer all-natural supplements that include all these ingredients. Some offer two different combinations to take in the morning and evening. This is ideal since you have different needs at other times. You also want to make sure to pick something that will micro-dose you all day and night so that you stay balanced 24/7. Make sure you only chose an all-natural product that does not include caffeine or melatonin. Taking either can have adverse effects and become addictive.

You now know there is no cure to get rid of stress. The secret is to learn to control it and manage it. Balancing all your internal systems will allow you to think clearly and remain calm, allowing you to use your stress for motivation instead of letting it cause fear and anxiety. Now that you have the secret, you can start shopping for anxiety and stress relief supplements and use the information you have learned to find the best ones. You do that, and you will begin to feel yourself gaining control of yourself in no time.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments