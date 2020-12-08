Which site is the best for fantasy football?

Fantasy football is spreading all over the world, and people are already into this fantastic game. The rules are simple; you have a specific budget, and you must build your team exactly as if you were a coach in a big team. At the end of each season, your players are evaluated based on their performance, and you get points. The more points you have, the more you earn. All you have to do is sign up on a site that offers the game.

There are a lot of platforms where you can play Fantasy Football which is based on the Premier League. In this article, we present you with the W88 platform.

W88

It is very easy to play on the W88 site. All you have to do is sign up and give $30.80 to create a team and join the tournament. You will be the manager, and you can decide who will be a part of your team. You can select all the top players, never three of the same team, and submit to a contest. There are many prizes for you if your team is the best overall. The prizes vary for the winners as there are weekly $145 monthly, you can get $1,232.10 and the winner of the whole season get the fantastic amount of $246,420.30

You must select 15 players in total, including the starting lineup and the four substitutes that you will use only if none of the starting 11 have landed. Your team should be organized as a real team with two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders, and three forwards. You can make any changes that you may want later, but the defenders should always be three. Like real football, you can have transfers that will cost points, and everything must be final one hour before the game. You can choose the leader and the vice-captain as well. These players will have an increased value.

It’s very easy to create a team; all you have to do is choose players by their performances. The only players you can’t pick are the ones in red in front of the game. These players are either injured or banned. If someone has a minor problem, you will see him as a yellow dot.

The platform has a points guide, so you will know how much you earn or lose depending on the moves you make. For example, you can get 8 points if the goalkeeper scores the goal, six points when your defender scores the goal, five points when the midfield player scores, etc. However, you can lose 3 points if you get a red card, you can lose three points when your own players score a goal in your team, etc. In this way, everyone is playing on equal terms with rules that resemble real football.

The prizes are so many, too. The weekly awards are given to the top three teams, the monthly to the top 5, and the season prizes until the rank of 5,659. There are also prizes for the best manager, so if you want to prove your skills, this is the game for you. Don’t hesitate and start your career as a manager on your own football team. The best will win.

Story by Rania Synodino

