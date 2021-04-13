Which nail dip kits are favorited by fashionistas

Every good fashionista always has perfectly manicured nails. Most of them do not have the time to go to the nail salon to maintain this perfection constantly. This means they need a way to achieve nails that look like a professional did them at home. This is when they purchase a nail dip kit.

What is a nail dip kit?

Nail dip kits can get the same results when you do your nails that you would get at a nail salon. These kits are much more cost-effective. You can get several sets of nails for what you would pay for a single trip to the salon in most cases.

What should be included in the best dip nail kits?

When you are looking for your dip nail kit, you will want to make sure it does not need UV light to work. You also want to make sure it has everything you need to apply and remove your nails.

The best dip nail kits include:

Nail File

Large brush – to remove excess powder

Cuticle Tool

Nail Tip Clips – to use when removing nails

Cleaner – to use to remove nails

Base Coat

Activator

Top Coat

Build Powder

Color Powder

Time to learn to do your nails at home

Doing your nails at home can be intimidating, but it is straightforward, and with a bit of practice, you will master these steps in no time.

1. Prepare nails

Start by making sure your nails are clean and dry. Also, make sure that you have pushed your cuticles out of the way.

2. Build powder

Take the base coat, apply it to a nail, and immediately dip it into the build powder. Repeat this process with all your nails. Then use the brush to remove any excess powder

3. Color powder

Apply another layer of base coat to a nail and immediately dip it into the color powder. Repeat this process with the rest of your nails. Then use the brush to remove any excess powder. If you are not pleased with the saturation of the color, repeat this step.

4. Activator

Apply a layer of activator to all of your nails and allow it to dry completely. Then take the nail file to add buff the tops of all your nails. Then use the brush to remove any dust created when using the nail file. Now apply another layer of activator and allow it to dry completely.

5. Top coat

The final step is to apply a top coat layer to all your nails and allow them to dry. See how simple the process is. This is why all your favorite fashionistas love these nail dip kits.

How to master applying your dip nails

It will take a little practice to perfect your application technique, but you can find several video tutorials with a quick online search. You will also find videos that you can use to learn how to achieve more specialized techniques and designs.

You know what to do now

It is time for you to take all this new knowledge and purchase the best nail dip kit. Make sure it includes everything you will need to apply and remove a complete set of nails. Remember to look online for step-by-step videos that will help you quickly perfect your technique.

Once your new dip nail kit arrives at your front door, you will be on your way to becoming a fashionista. Before you know it, all your friends will be raving over your nails and be in shock that you did them yourself.

