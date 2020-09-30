Which lures are for which fish?

There are plenty of lures that are available for anglers out there. But the question is which one is the best for the fish you want? What are some good crawfish lures for bass?

We’ll be taking a look at a list of lures that you’ll want to use for the fish you’re targeting in your favorite fishing spots. Obviously, one lure may work for a certain species but won’t be effective with another. Knowing which lures work best will give you better chances at a successful day on the lake, river, or brook you fish at frequently.

You can fish with live bait like usual. But sometimes, it’s always good to switch up for a bit to ensure you get better results. Now, let’s begin by taking a look at what lures you need to buy so you can load up your tackle box:

1. Crawfish lures

Believe it or not, bass like to eat crawfish. Of course, there are plenty of lures available that are shaped like them as well. What it comes down to is the color of the lures.

Crawfish come in different shapes and colors. And you’ll want to go big especially if you want to land the larger sized bass. The closer you can get to the color of crawfish in your favorite pond or lake, the better your chances.

Best for: Bass fishing

2. Crankbait

Crankbait comes in the form of smaller shape fish. These are perfect for when you’re doing plenty of freshwater fishing. However, you’ll need to choose the best crankbait since there are so many different types.

For example, topwater lures are perfect for surface fishing. If you want to go slightly further underwater, minnow lures are the best options. Do you want to catch fish at the surface or do you want to go under?

Diving lures are good as well if you want something to sink slightly further down the water. If you are looking to catch some bass or even trout underwater or on the surface, crankbait might be the way to go.

Best for: Bass, trout, and other freshwater fish

3. Spinnerbait

If you are looking for something that will be perfect for catching all kinds of fish, the spinner bait might be a good choice. These lures have a weighted end that will allow for them to sink underwater. While it can be good for surface fishing, you’re better off getting some luck underneath it.

There are different kinds of spinners such as the Indiana and Colorado spinners. The major distinction between the two is their shape and size. The Indiana spinner is a much rounder version compared to a willow leaf spinnerbait, while the Colorado that has a round, but broader end on one side.

French spinners are your best option if you are fishing in areas where the bottom tends to be a bit rocky. But nevertheless, they are reliable for even the newbie angler who is hitting the freshwater fishing spots.

Best for: Bass, trout, and walleye

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for the perfect lure for your target fish, then one of these three lures listed above is your best option. Be sure to find the best you can afford so they are reliable and can last you a long time. You’ll be surprised by how well these can perform compared to live bait.

Even if you are new to fishing, these lures are effective whether you’re fishing on the surface or underwater. Either way you cast it, you’re bound to get the best results. It’s all about picking the right color, size, and shape.

