Which Horse Will Win The 2022 Belmont Stakes On Saturday?

It’s the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes this Saturday – a decent field of 8 runners head to post in search for the ‘Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown’, but which horse is going to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes? We’ve got the latest betting, plus our main Belmont Stakes pick and a stack of free bets to use on the big race too.



Which Horse Will Win The Belmont Stakes? Picks and Predictions for 2022 Race

There are several leading fancies for this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes and with a purse of $1.5m then we can be sure all the horses and jockeys will be at the top of their game.

We The People has been popular with punters in the build-up to the race and having won the Peter Pan Stakes by a staggering 10 1/2 lengths last time out, it’s easy to see why. This Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt looks well worth a crack up in trip and with two of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners having raced in the Peter Pan Stakes before heading to the third leg of the Triple Crown – that’s a plus on his side.

Creative Minister, wo was third in the Preakness Stakes last time out, plus the only filly in the race – Nest – are others to consider, while after his eyecatching weaving run to win the Kentucky Stakes – Rich Strike – can’t be ignored either.

However, the horse that ticks all the boxes ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes is MO DONEGAL @ 5/2 with BetOnline

Therefore, the main Belmont Stakes pick is Mo Donegal, who comes from the Todd Pletcher stable that have won the Belmont Stakes three times since 2007.

This 3 year-old stayed on really well last time in the Kentucky Derby – beaten only 3 3/4 lengths in the end – and with a 35 day break since has been kept fresh with this race in mind.

Okay, he’s got to make up some ground up with the Kentucky Derby winner that day – Rich Strike – but he’s got another two furlongs to race here. Plus, he was also bumped in the straight that day so could have even got a bit closer. The extra yardage looks right up his street and he hails from a yard that know how to ready one for this race.

Add in that he’s also got winning form at Belmont Park, when successful on his debut run there back in October 21, and that his jockey – Irad Ortiz Jr – has landed this third leg of the US Triple Crown in the past (2016). He’s got a lot going for him – including these main10-year stats and trends below.

Key Trends To Back Up Mo Donegal Winning The 2022 Belmont Stakes

Belmont Stakes Trends and Stats For Mo Donegal

10/10 – US bred and yet to race over 1m4f

9/10 – Ran in the last 5 weeks

8/10 – Had raced between 5-7 times

8/10 – Returned 102/10 or shorter

7/10 – Won between 2-5 times before

7/10 – Won over at least 1m1f before

5/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

4/10 – Had run at Belmont before (3 won had won there)

2/10 – Trained by Todd Pletcher (3 wins in total)

Mo Donegal Profile

6. MO DONEGAL @ 5/2 with BetOnline

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Runs: 5

Wins: 3

Sex: Colt

Draw: 6

Form: 1-1-3-1-5

Mo Donegal was last seen running 5th in the Kentucky Derby (7th May) – beaten just 3 3/4 lengths. That run was over 1m2f, but ran on really well so the step up in trip here to 1m4f looks a big positive. This Todd Pletcher runner also missed the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico three weeks ago so will come into the Belmont Stakes fresher than some of the others, while his stable (Todd Pletcher) has a cracking record in this race – winning the Belmont Stakes three times since 2007. His jockey – Irad Ortiz Jr – also won this race in 2016 on Creator.

Mo Donegal is also a previous winner at Belmont Park, so that track form will give him an edge – having won here on debut back in October 21. Looks likely to go off near the head of the Belmont Stakes betting market and will have a large chunk of punters siding with him. Big player, with 50% of the last 10 Belmonth Stakes winners having last run in the Kentucky Derby.

2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play We The People

2/1 Mo Donegal

5/2 Rich Strike 7/2 Creative Minister 6/1 Nest 8/1 Barber Road 10/1 Skippylongstocking 20/1 Golden Glider 20/1

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of June 10th, 2022

Belmont Stakes Recent Winners

2021 – ESSENTIAL QUALITY (13/10 fav)

2020 – TIZ THE LAW (4/5 fav)

2019 – SIR WINSTON (10/1)

2018 – JUSTIFY (triple crown winner) (4/5 fav)

2017 – TAPWRIT (53/10)

2016 – CREATOR (164/10)

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH (triple crown winner) (3/4 fav)

2014 – TONALIST (92/10)

2013 – PALACE MALICE (138/10)

2012 – UNION RAGS (11/4)

Relive Essential Quality Winning the 153rd Belmont Stakes (2021)

