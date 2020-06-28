Which EPL team are we most excited to see?

The 2019-20 English Premier League season resumed on June 17th with two games. Manchester City took on Arsenal at Etihad Stadium, and Aston Villa played host to Sheffield United at Villa Park.

None of these four aforementioned teams could be considered as the most exciting upon the resumption of the league. That honor belongs to Manchester United.

The Red Devils might not be a popular Premier league pick as a “team to watch” given their performances in recent years. However, the Old Trafford club was on a remarkable rise before the season got suspended in early March. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were undefeated in their last five league matches (W3, D2) while riding an 11-game undefeated streak across all competitions (W8, D3). That kind of form was impressive, and it’s intriguing to see if they could extend that run after spending more than three months without playing a competitive match.

Another reason to see Manchester United lies on the talent at Solskjaer’s disposal. Paul Pogba had missed most of the season with an injury, while Marcus Rashford was out with back problems when the season got halted. Both should be fit enough to play now and that enhances Manchester United chances of getting good results once it’s all said and done. It will be the first time Manchester United fans will get to see Pogba, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and Anthony Martial all at the same time. No other team carries more expectations as the season’s resumption gets closer and closer. Check out these EPL predictions to find out how the Red Devils will fare in each game the rest of this season. With this season being so odd it may be helpful to take a look at which side the experts are leaning for Man U’s upcoming matches.

As things stand now, Manchester United sit in fifth place with 45 points, three behind the fourth-placed club, Chelsea. There is a chance that ending fifth would be enough to secure a UEFA Champions League berth for 2020-21 — depending on what happens with the ban affecting Manchester City — and that could be a great reward for the Old Trafford club. They are also alive in the 2019-20 FA Cup, where they have a big chance to go all the way depending on how the draw shakes out.

The Red Devils have odds of +175 to finish in the Top 4 of the standings, meaning they have a decent shot at doing so. Given the fact they have so much at stake and with considerable upgrades following the recovery of key players, there is no other team that can be more exciting as the EPL returns than The Red Devils. From there we may even be following Man U to the Champions League and you know you can find the best Champions League picks from BetQL when it finally kicks off.

